Bertuzzi & Jones Lead Blackhawks to 5-3 Win Over Golden Knights

Seth Jones had a three-point night and Tyler Bertuzzi scored a pair of goals as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 5-3 on Jan. 18.

The Golden Knights opened the scoring midway through the first period, as Victor Olofsson scored his 10th of the season to make it 1-0.

But the Blackhawks would score three goals in the final four minutes of the first, with Lukas Reichel tying it at one, quickly followed by a power play marker by Bertuzzi, then Taylor Hall scoring his ninth of the season to make it 3-1.

Vegas would respond quickly, with Tomas Hertl scoring both his 14th and 15th goals of the season just six minutes apart to tie it at three. In fact, the Golden Knights dominated the second period, outshooting the Blackhawks 17-3 in the second period.

But Seth Jones, who in his 12 games since returning from injury has a goal and five assists for six points, scored with a minute to go to give the Blackhawks a 4-3 lead going into the final frame.

Just a few minutes into the third period and with a Chicago power play, Bertuzzi scored his second of the game and 16th of the season to give the Blackhawks a 5-3 lead.

Chicago would withstand another Vegas offensive onslaught, outshot 13-7 in the third period and 35-23 total, but the Blackhawks held off any Golden Knight comeback to win 5-3.

The game held extra merit for Blackhawks’ captain Nick Foligno, who became just the 133rd player in NHL history to play in 1,200 career regular-season games. He had an assist on Reichel’s first-period goal.

The Blackhawks are now 15-28-3 with 33 points, last in the Central Division, Western Conference and the entire league. Their next game is Jan. 20 at home against the Carolina Hurricanes, followed by two more games in Chicago against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Minnesota Wild.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights drop to 29-14-3 with 61 points, second in the Pacific Division. The loss snaps a four-game winning streak Vegas held going into the game. The team will have a home-and-home series against the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 20 and 23, respectively.