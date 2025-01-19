Canucks Use Strong First Period to Defeat Oilers 3-2

The nightcap on Hockey Day in Canada featured two division rivals trending in opposite directions as the red-hot Edmonton Oilers battled the struggling Vancouver Canucks from Rogers Arena. Trade rumours were circulating all day surrounding Canucks forward J.T. Miller, and his status for this game was in question. But, there was no imminent deal in place, so he did suit up in this one, and registered two assists in 20:27 of ice time. Despite this controversy and potential distraction, the Canucks came away with a 3-2 victory. Here’s your game recap.

Game Recap

The Canucks got on the board first courtesy of Quinn Hughes. The Canucks’ captain threw the puck on net, which went off the skate of the defenceman, and past goaltender Stuart Skinner. Then, 70 seconds later, Danton Heinen extended Vancouver’s lead for his sixth of the season as he pounced on the loose puck in front of the blue paint.

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

The Canucks weren’t done there as Hughes added his second power-play goal of the period with two minutes remaining. He was able to walk in and pick his spot with a wrister for his 12th of the season. The opening frame was all Canucks as they took a 3-0 lead into the dressing room, and had a 16-7 shot advantage.

The Oilers got on the board with Leon Draisaitl’s 32nd goal of the season 4:01 into the middle frame. After a scramble in front, the puck bounced right on the stick of the NHL’s leading goal scorer down-low, and he made no mistake. Then, Draisaitl cut the lead to one with a power play marker for his second of the period. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins took the puck around the net, and found the superstar forward who scored from yet another sharp angle. However, Vancouver was able to lock it down defensively in the third period and escape with the narrow 3-2 regulation victory, while holding Edmonton to only 15 shots.

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday (Jan. 21). The Canucks conclude a three-game homestand against the Buffalo Sabres, while the Oilers begin a six-game homestand against the first-place Washington Capitals. These two teams won’t have to wait long to play each other again as their next head-to-head is Thursday (Jan. 23) in Edmonton.