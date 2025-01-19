Jaden Schwartz’s Hat Trick Leads Kraken to 4-2 Victory Over the Kings

The Seattle Kraken headed home after their four-game road trip to face off against the Los Angeles Kings. Despite a very close first period with several goals scored, it was ultimately the Kraken who took home the victory, 4-2.

Game Recap

Just 28 seconds in, the home team got on the board. Kappo Kakko was able to steal the puck away from the Kings as they made an attempt to drive to their net. He turned around to head back to Darcy Kuemper. He passed to Jaden Schwartz. Once the puck hit his stick, he took a shot and the puck found its home in the netting. Just about six minutes in, Matty Beniers had to sit after taking a high stick to Vladislav Gavrikov. Eleven seconds after the Kings went on the power play, they tied up the game. The Kings won the faceoff and immediately got to work. Kevin Fiala had the puck and passed it up to Anze Kopitar. Both Quinton Byfield and Adrian Kempe were in front of the net. Joey Daccord’s focus was on Byfield. Kopitar took notice of this. He passed the puck to Kempe, who was able to score the first goal for the visitors.

A little over a minute later, the Kraken broke the tie. Josh Mahura leveled Warren Foegele in the Kings’ scoring zone. Kakko was able to get the puck after Foegele lost control. He passed to Beniers. With Schwartz by his side, the pair sped towards the net with only one King marking them. Beniers passed to Schwartz. He shot near the faceoff dot, scoring his second goal of the night.

The action was not done yet. The Kings took two penalties, one at the 11-minute mark and one at the 15-minute mark. The Kraken were unable to capitalize on their four minutes of ice time with an extra attacker. Once they were back to full strength, Los Angeles was able to score their second goal of the night. Trevor Moore took a shot at the net, but the puck bounced off the traffic in front. Phillip Danault caught the rebound, skating it around the back of the net. He passed to Jordan Spence at the blue line. From there he took the shot, where the biscuit made its home in the basket. The period came to a close and the two teams were tied 2-2.

Jaden Schwartz, Seattle Kraken (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With 1:37 on the clock to kick off the second period, the Kraken broke the tie once more. Chandler Stephenson knocked the puck out of the Kings’ grasp. He skated it along the boards, passing to an open Andre Burakovsky. He passed to his right where the puck found Oliver Bjorkstrand. As this exchange was going on, Stephenson continued making his way up to the net. Bjorkstrand took advantage of this. He passed it up to Stephenson, who was able to score the third goal of the night for Seattle. Stephenson later had to sit after taking a high stick to Foegle, but the Kings were unable to score on the power play. After 40 minutes, the Kraken were up 3-2. The Kings had some work to do in the third if they wanted to tie this game up once more.

With 2:10 left to go in the game, the Kings pulled Kuemper and put an extra attacker on the ice to try and tie the game one final time. Nine seconds passed and the Kraken had control of the puck. Schwartz took a shot towards the empty net. The puck bounced off the goal post, so close yet so far. Play continued and once again, the Kraken managed to get a hold of the puck from the Kings. Kakko knocked it loose and passed to Schwartz, who had another try at an empty net goal. This time it found the back of the net with 1:10 on the clock, and Schwartz recorded his first hat trick with the Kraken. His third goal of the night solidified the win for Seattle.

Next Games

The Kraken will stay at home and host the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 20. The Kings will head back home and try to pick themselves back up when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins, also on Jan. 20.