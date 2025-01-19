Pittsburgh Penguins Mid-Season Top-15 Prospect Rankings

The Pittsburgh Penguins currently find themselves in the middle of a push for a playoff spot almost halfway through the regular season. But looking to the future, plenty of young players in their farm system should excite Penguins fans. They have already seen a handful of these players make their way to the NHL this season, including defenseman Owen Pickering, goaltender Joel Blomqvist, and forwards Sam Poulin and Vasily Ponomarev. Pickering is the only player who has stuck with the NHL roster, thus graduating from the “prospect” stage for my rankings. But where do the rest of the youngsters in the Penguins system rank?

Honorable Mentions

F Cruz Lucius: Lucius dropping out of the top 15 from the preseason rankings is 100% because he has just returned to the ice after an injury had held him out until Jan. 10. He has put up two points in two games for Arizona State after transferring to play with the Sun Devils. He will be a player who can easily find himself back in the top 15 if he matches expectations.

D Isaac Belliveau: After a strong first professional season in the ECHL for the Wheeling Nailers, Isaac Belliveau jumped to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to play in the American Hockey League (AHL). To this point, he has not been able to fully translate last season’s success, tallying only six points in 20 games with the Penguins AHL affiliate.

D Joona Väisänen: A seventh-round pick by the team at the 2024 Draft, Joona Väisänen made his way to college hockey this season after a strong season in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Dubuque Fighting Saints. He has been strong for Western Michigan University this season and has added nine points from the backend of the ice. His playmaking and smooth puck handling have been on display so far, and he could be a player to watch if his development continues on a strong trajectory.

15. F Sam Poulin – Wilkes/Barrie Scranton Penguins (AHL)

2024-25 stats: AHL: 26 games played, six goals, nine assists, 15 points

NHL: Six games played, zero points

After a few seasons of battling injuries, Sam Poulin seemed to find himself in a good spot health-wise last season and to start this season for the most part. After being ranked in the top 10 at the beginning of the season, he finds himself on the edge of falling out of the rankings. He earned a brief call-up earlier in the season but failed to make an impact in the time he did get with the big club. He has looked solid in the AHL, but he is starting to run out of time to prove that he is still a piece that can be impactful in the NHL lineup. On top of that, general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas traded for Philip Tomasino earlier in the season, who plays a similar game to Poulin and has played very strong in the role he has been asked to fill for the Penguins.

14. F Mac Swanson – University of North Dakota (NCAA)

2024-25 stats: 22 games played, two goals, 10 assists, 12 points

A seventh-round pick by the Penguins in the 2024 Draft, Mac Swanson did not have to travel far this season to play college hockey and has shown off his playing ability at the University of North Dakota (UND) quite well. After setting the Fargo Force (USHL) single-season point record last season with 77 and winning the USHL’s Player of the Year Award, he has shown off his full toolbox with UND. He has long been touted for his vision and puck-handling ability, and they have both been on display. He has not let the fact he is a bit undersized (5-foot-7) limit him while playing against bigger players in college. The goal-scoring has not been there yet, but the freshman’s overall game has been strong.

Rutger McGroarty, Harrison Brunicke and Joel Blomqvist (The Hockey Writers)

Being able to possibly add some size to his frame and continuing to develop his game could make him a possible late-round steal for the Penguins.

13. D Finn Harding – Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

2024-25 stats: 40 games played, five goals, 31 assists, 36 points

After being passed over in his first year of being draft-eligible at the 2023 Draft, the Penguins took Finn Harding in the seventh round at the 2024 Draft. He has been known as more of a defensive defenseman but has taken his offensive game to another level this season with the Brampton Steelheads. It may help that he started his hockey career at a younger age as a center, but Harding has shown the capability to control the play with the puck on his stick. He has looked strong offensively, whether taking the puck through the neutral zone and into the offensive zone for a chance or possessing the puck at the point to make a play.

The biggest part of his offensive game has been evident, with his point totals leaning heavily toward the assist department. He has the vision and hockey IQ to be a big-time player on the power play, which he runs from the “quarterback” spot for the Steelheads. On a team loaded with firepower like 2025 Draft prospect Porter Martone and 2024 Calgary Flames draft pick Luke Misa, Harding sits third in power play assists and leads all defensemen on his team in points. Further development in his offensive game to match a strong defensive skillset will help propel Harding into a higher spot come season end. There is a good chance that Dubas and the Penguins may have found a late-round gem in Harding, pending his development.

12. C Cooper Foster – Ottawa 67s (OHL)

2024-25 stats: 40 games played, 15 goals, 24 assists, 39 points

Entering his third full Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season, Cooper Foster finds himself on an Ottawa 67’s team that is struggling this season, but he is one of the biggest strong points for the team. He leads the team in points and has shown he can balance goal-scoring and playmaking well. There have been numerous times Foster has taken over a game, having scored two or more goals twice this season, capped off with a hat trick on Oct. 5. He has also been held off the scoresheet only in 10 of the 40 games he has played. He can generate offense, both for himself and his teammates. Even on a weaker team, he has shown his top-end talent.

Foster’s offense is not the only thing that has stood out this season; his all-around game is also impressive. It may not fully translate in the NHL in the end, but he still has a chance to be a depth player for the Penguins organization at some point. He could be a valuable asset due to his ability to play at the center and winger positions.

11. D Emil Pieniniemi – Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)

2024-25 stats: 35 games played, five goals, 32 assists, 37 points

Making the jump to the North American game can be an adjustment for European players, and that was no different for Emil Pieniniemi. But after finding his way with the Kingston Frontenacs, he has fully showcased his skill set, which helped him become a third-round selection for the Penguins in the 2023 Draft. He is another player within the organizational pipeline with more of a playmaking aspect to his offensive game, but he can also shoot the puck when given a chance. He has five goals with the Frontenacs and added two for Finland at the 2025 World Junior Championship.

Pieniniemi’s overall skill can be seen at both ends of the ice. A strong defensive game complements his playmaking skills. He has no problem throwing his weight around when he has to and is a strong defenseman. With the adjustment to the North American style of play already out of the way, watching the growth of Pieniniemi is certainly worth keeping an eye on for the rest of the season. He can work his way into being a defenseman who can fill into the NHL lineup in the future if his game can progress on the same trajectory it has so far.

10. C Zam Plante- University of Minnesota-Duluth (NCAA)

2024-25 stats: 21 games played, four goals, nine assists, 13 points

While not having the hype behind him like his brother, Max, who was drafted in the 2024 Draft by the Detroit Red Wings and was on the 2025 United States WJC team, Zam has plenty of talent in his arsenal that will make Penguins fans want to keep an eye on him if they have not already. One of the biggest things that has stood out for Plante is his willingness to go to the dirty areas of the ice to make a play, which is tied to his hardworking mentality. His offensive numbers have been strong for a freshman, and even though his shot percentage numbers may not be the greatest, he continues to fire the puck when given a chance. It is only a matter of time before the goals start coming even more.

Where Plante’s offensive game shines the brightest is with his playmaking skills. He has the wherewithal to find his teammates when he has the puck, and his vision and hockey sense are top-notch. He will only get better as he gets more experience at the college level. It does not hurt that he is on a Minnesota-Duluth team with his brother. With increased production in the goal-scoring department along with continued progression to his all-around game, Zam Plante has a chance to be a prospect that makes his way to the NHL lineup in the future.

9. F Mikhail Ilyin – Severstal Cherepovets (Kontinental Hockey League)/ Almaz Cherepovets (MHL)

2024-25 stats: (KHL)- 44 games played, four goals, 19 assists, 23 points

(MHL)- Two games played, four assists, four points

A prospect many fans may not have seen a lot of due to playing in the KHL, Mikhail Ilyin continues to shine as a younger player in the league. At 19 years old, Ilyin started a bit slower than last season but still has looked solid. He has a strong all-around game on the ice, led by his offensive game possessing top-notch playmaking ability. He can be a major set-up type of player when he has the puck on his stick, but he can also fire the puck. The goal-scoring numbers have seen a bit of a dip to this point, but the skill is there to be a significant threat to bury the puck.

It may be a while before Penguins fans see Ilyin play in North America. Still, after seeing fellow prospect Sergei Murashov make his way over this offseason and having a strong start with the Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL, there is an outside chance that Ilyin could sign with the organization and follow suit with Murashov sooner than expected.

8. D Harrison Brunicke – Kamloops Blazers (Western Hockey League)

2024-25 stats: 15 games played, three goals, nine assists, 12 points

Every season, there is a surprise at training camp and preseason play. This season, it was 2024 second-round pick Harrison Brunicke. The young defenseman made a strong impression on head coach Mike Sullivan with his play and was one of the last cuts before the regular season. Had it not been for a broken wrist, which has limited him to 15 games this season with the Kamloops Blazers, Brunicke would have likely had a strong chance of making Canada’s WJC roster.

Harrison Brunicke, Kamloops Blazers (Photo Credit: Tri-City Americans)

When he has been healthy, Brunicke has carried over his momentum from preseason with the Penguins with strong all-around defensive play. The offensive numbers do not jump off the screen, but he has been fundamentally sound. He has a chance for a career-high in all three offensive categories, even with not playing since Nov. 11 due to a broken wrist. Seeing how he returns to the ice after the injury will be something to watch. If he can return to form and play like he is capable of, there is a chance Brunicke could find himself in the same position he was at the end of this season’s preseason, but this time, he could make the Penguins roster.

7. F Tristan Broz – Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL)

2024-25 stats: 27 games played, 12 goals, seven assists, 19 points

Playing in his first full professional season, Tristan Broz has been impressive with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. After he stood out at the Penguins’ Prospect Challenge in the summer (seven points in three games), there were high hopes for the youngster, and he has not disappointed. His offensive game started slow but has come into form as of late.

Broz’s all-around game has stood out in a big way, as he has a high motor and work ethic, making him a pest for his opponents to play against. He constantly finds a way to get himself involved in the game, offensively or defensively. He has played top-six minutes for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season and has filled in on the bumper spot on the power play. He is a player who may take more time to see in the NHL, as he still has more to refine with his game, but he could easily fill a middle-six role in the Penguins’ lineup in the near future.

6. LW Tanner Howe – Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

2024-25 season stats: 19 games played, nine goals, nine assists, 18 points

The Penguins’ other second-round pick in the 2024 Draft, Tanner Howe, has had plenty of ups and downs this season. He has found himself on the shelf due to a wrist injury, has been traded to the Calgary Hitmen by the Regina Pats, and has been part of the Canadian WJC roster this season. A player many believed had a chance to be a first-round pick has shown why that was the case.

While limited to only 19 games, Howe has shown off his game significantly. Not only has he continued to show off his offensive prowess, but his relentless work away from the puck, defensively and offensively, has stood out even more this season. This was evident at the WJC, where he was one of Canada’s top penalty killers and forecheckers. With a strong finish to the 2024-25 season, Howe should find himself inching closer to making an impact at the professional level.

5. G Sergei Murashov – Wheeling Nailers (ECHL)

2024-25 season stats: 19 games played, 15-2-1, .923 SV%, 2.32 GAA

After coming to the Penguins’ prospect camp this last summer, Sergei Murashov surprised many by signing his entry-level contract (ELC) with the organization and making his way to the North American professional ranks. He did spend time in the AHL but ultimately settled in at the ECHL level after playing twice for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

❌ SERGEI AGAIN ❌



Sergei Murashov makes another clutch save off the defensive turnover to keep the 2-1 Nailers lead! #ForgeTheFuture pic.twitter.com/tTYl6Bxvtc — Wheeling Nailers (@WheelingNailers) January 4, 2025

Murashov has been outstanding in net for the Nailers this season, posting a 13-game win streak from Nov. 6 to Jan. 8. His game has seamlessly translated well and raised the eyebrows of many within the organization. With the question marks at the goaltender position at the NHL level and Murashov’s strong play, it may only be a matter of time before he at least earns some time back in the AHL and eventually creates a one-two duo with Joel Blomqvist.

4. F Vasily Ponomarev – Wikes-Barre/Scranton (AHL)

2024-25 season stats: 24 games played, six goals, 13 assists, 19 points

After being part of the return in the Jake Guentzel trade last season, Vasily Ponomarev earned himself a brief call-up to the NHL earlier this season and has spent the rest of the season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Coming into this season fully healthy, he has taken his offensive game to another level. He continues to show a strong mix of playmaking and goal-scoring skills. He is an unselfish player with the puck on his stick, making plays to his teammates when the lane is there or firing the puck himself. He also has a knack for finding himself around the front of the net to make a play quite a bit.

The way Ponomarev has been able to perform this season has led many to believe he could become a solid middle-six forward in the Penguins lineup when the time comes.

3. LW Ville Koivunen – Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL)

2024-25 season stats: 33 games played, 10 goals, 17 assists, 27 points

Another piece the Penguins acquired in the Guentzel trade, Ville Koivunen, transitioned back to the AHL during the playoffs with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, playing in two games. This season, Koivunen’s offensive game has developed greatly, showcasing a strong playmaking skillset led by the vision and puck work he has. Lately, he has been on a tear, tallying 12 points in his last 12 games played (albeit being held pointless the previous three games). This has all helped lead Koivunen to be second among all AHL rookie players in points, sitting behind only Justin Hryckowian of the Texas Stars.

Koivunen’s strong play this season has led many to believe he could be considered for a late-season call-up by the Penguins and could very quickly make a strong impact in the lineup if and when given a chance.

2. G Joel Blomqvist – Pittsburgh Penguins/ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL)

2024-25 season stats: Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL)- Eight games played, 3-5-0, .904 save percentage (SV%), 3.60 goals-against average (GAA)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL)- 12 games played, 6-4-2, .912 SV%, 2.93 GAA

There is a bit of a battle for the top goaltending prospect within the organization, with Murashov and Blomqvist battling it out for the spot. But the body of work and level that Blomqvist has played at over the last season-plus gives him the edge. He started the season with the Penguins after Alex Nedeljkovic was injured and did not look out of place for the most part. Many issues regarding his struggles in the eight games he was the goalie of record in were experience-based, and the play in front of him was not the greatest from his defense.

He found himself back in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton after Nedeljkovic returned and did a solid job again for the “Baby Pens” after being an AHL All-Star last season. His numbers have been right on par with last season, and with the organization waiving Tristan Jarry and subsequently assigning him to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Blomqvist has made his way back to Pittsburgh. If he can play solid enough when given the crease, he should find a spot on the roster for the rest of the season and beyond.

1. F Rutger McGroarty- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL)

2024-25 season stats: 31 games played, five goals, 13 assists, 18 points

The most significant offseason acquisition for the Penguins was bringing in Rutger McGroarty from the Winnipeg Jets for Brayden Yager. McGroarty came into the season with the Penguins looking to make the NHL roster in his first professional season. He did so, but could not significantly impact the three games he played in and was sent down to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. His offensive game has taken time, but it has done so lately.

At the University of Michigan, McGroarty was touted for his all-around offensive game and shooting ability. But his playmaking and defensive game have stood out for most of his first professional season. When his point production was not where he had hoped, the rest of his game was strong. He may be a prospect who takes a bit more time to develop into a full-time NHL player, but the way he has developed this season gives plenty of hope that he will be a top-six player soon for the Penguins.

Plenty of Reason For Hope

While the Penguins see an aging core of Sidney Crosby, Erik Karlsson, Kris Letang, and Evgeni Malkin reaching the back half of their careers, the organization has built up a solid pipeline of players who should be able to make impacts at different levels when the time comes for them to do so.