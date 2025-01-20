Projected Lineups for the Lightning vs Maple Leafs – 1/20/25

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, NHLN, FDSNSUN

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Nick Paul

Zemgus Girgensons — Conor Geekie — Mitchell Chaffee

Michael Eyssimont — Luke Glendening — Cam Atkinson

Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh — Maxwell Crozier

Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix

Jonas Johansson

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Scratched: None

Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body), Erik Cernak (lower body)

Status report

Crozier was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League. … Cernak will miss his second straight game; the defenseman was injured during a 4-3 shootout win against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann — Pontus Holmberg — William Nylander

Max Domi — Fraser Minten — Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Connor Dewar

Morgan Rielly — Jake McCabe

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Ryan Reaves, Philippe Myers

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), John Tavares (lower body), Max Pacioretty (upper body)

Status report

Pacioretty, a forward, is day to day after getting injured during a 7-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Minten, who had been a healthy scratch the past two games since being recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League, will replace Pacioretty. … Benoit will return after being scratched the previous two games.

