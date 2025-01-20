Projected Lineups for the Lightning vs Maple Leafs – 1/20/25

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
LIGHTNING (25-16-3) AT MAPLE LEAFS (29-16-2)
7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, NHLN, FDSNSUN
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Nick Paul
Zemgus Girgensons — Conor Geekie — Mitchell Chaffee
Michael Eyssimont — Luke Glendening — Cam Atkinson
Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh — Maxwell Crozier
Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix
Jonas Johansson
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Scratched: None
Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body), Erik Cernak (lower body)
Status report
Crozier was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League. … Cernak will miss his second straight game; the defenseman was injured during a 4-3 shootout win against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.
Latest for THW:
- Lightning Mid-Season Report Cards: Fourth-Line Forwards
- Remaining Lightning Player Milestones to Watch for in 2024-25
- NHL Rebuilds, Retools & Resets: What’s the Difference?
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann — Pontus Holmberg — William Nylander
Max Domi — Fraser Minten — Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Connor Dewar
Morgan Rielly — Jake McCabe
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Ryan Reaves, Philippe Myers
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), John Tavares (lower body), Max Pacioretty (upper body)
Status report
Pacioretty, a forward, is day to day after getting injured during a 7-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Minten, who had been a healthy scratch the past two games since being recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League, will replace Pacioretty. … Benoit will return after being scratched the previous two games.
Latest for THW:
- Revisiting the Maple Leafs’ Jake Muzzin Trade
- Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Cowan, Kerfoot, Marner & Hakanpaa
- Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Woll, OEL, McMann & Marner