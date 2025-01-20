Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Cowan, Kerfoot, Marner & Hakanpaa

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to carry their momentum from a rousing 7-3 comeback win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday into their game against the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight. After falling behind 3-0, the Maple Leafs exploded for five third-period goals. Auston Matthews picked up his first career shorthanded goal in the third-period barrage.

However, the game only remained close because Toronto goalie Joseph Woll put up a solid performance after the Canadiens scored three first-period goals. On the night, he made 32 saves. Oliver Ekman-Larsson had a three-point game, with a goal and two assists. The Maple Leafs put up their second straight win after a three-game losing skid.

Item 1: Tonight’s Game Is a Preview of 4 Nations Face-Off

Tonight’s matchup is more than a face-off between two Atlantic Division rivals. It’s also a bit of a preview of the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off, with nine players from both teams scheduled to represent their home countries. For the Maple Leafs, Mitch Marner (Canada), Matthews (USA), William Nylander (Sweden), and (still recovering from injury) Jani Hakanpaa (Finland) could participate in the tournament.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

On the Lightning’s side, Anthony Cirelli, Brandon Hagel, Brayden Point (Canada), Jake Guentzel (USA), and Victor Hedman (Sweden) will suit up. Oddly, Marner is the only Canadian on the Maple Leafs named to Team Canada, while the Florida-based Lighting will have three players representing Canada.

Item 2: Easton Cowan Nears Historic OHL Streak

Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan scored two goals and added an assist against the Sudbury Wolves in an 8-1 win on Sunday. The London Knights star has been on an incredible 60-game point streak. He had a 36-game streak going when last season ended. This season, he’s continued the streak by putting up a point in 24 straight contests. His streak is now just one game away from tying the Canadian Hockey League record of 61 games, set by none other than Mario Lemieux in 1984.

Cowan humbly downplays comparisons to the legendary Lemieux. That said, his consistency has been undeniable. Since he returned from a disappointing World Juniors, where Team Canada was ousted before the medal rounds, Cowan has helped his Knights win eight straight home games. He adds to a London offense that is winning by dominant margins. Maple Leafs fans should watch to see if he can extend his historic streak.

Perhaps it’s too early to think about the NHL trade deadline. However, there is one player the Maple Leafs could bring in as a rental (relatively cheaply) who could help the team come playoff time. That’s former Maple Leaf Alex Kerfoot. Kerfoot hasn’t generated much offense since the team moved to Utah, although he’s shown signs of improvement after a quiet December. His offensive numbers are far from flashy (15 points in 39 games); however, he could be a steady depth player come the postseason, and the Maple Leafs know precisely what he brings to the table.

His penalty-killing abilities and strong two-way play could be helpful, particularly in bolstering the team’s depth and defensive coverage. Kerfoot’s familiarity with the team and experience in high-pressure situations make him a low-risk, high-reward option. While his offensive upside may be limited, his versatility and experience could bring value as the Maple Leafs try to bolster their bottom six. If the price is right, and with his expiring contract, Kerfoot could be a cost-effective addition that adds depth and stability heading into the playoffs.

What Fans Should Watch For in Tonight’s Game?

The Lightning are also riding high after a big 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. Their lineup is loaded with stars. Nikita Kucherov is third in NHL scoring, with 68 points (Marner is fifth with 64). He’s also riding a points streak, which now stands at eight games (four goals and 10 assists). He leads a Tampa Bay team that has won three of their last four, while Victor Hedman recently reached a milestone by achieving 600 career assists.

Tampa Bay’s power play went 2-for-3 in the win over the Red Wings. However, Toronto’s defense has stymied them this season, and tonight’s home team has won both of its previous games. The big question for tonight is whether the Maple Leafs’ recent offensive surge can continue or if the Lightning’s special teams will help them leave Ontario with a much-needed win on the road.