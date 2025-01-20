Lightning Mid-Season Report Cards: Fourth-Line Forwards

The Tampa Bay Lightning have now entered the second half of their season as we continue to grade every Lightning player’s performance through the first half.

I’ve broken down the lineup, and this article will focus on all the fourth-line forwards. Earlier this month, I assigned grades to the defense core, first-line forwards, second-line forwards, and third-line forwards. The “fourth line” was determined by receiving the most ice time together outside of the top six forwards.

Michael Eyssimont: C

Michael Eyssimont has been unlucky this season, with just four goals on 7.38 individual expected goals (ixG) via Evolving Hockey. However, he’s filled in as a decent bottom-six forward with 6 points in 42 games. While his offensive production has declined, his defensive and play-driving metrics continue to improve each season.

Eyssimont controls 52.58% of the on-ice expected goal share (xGF%), which ranks sixth on the team this season via Natural Stat Trick. Furthermore, he’s controlled 53.41% of the scoring chances (SCF%). He’s been a solid fit on the fourth line next to the two other players I will grade shortly.

The winger generates offense by barreling down the wall and firing pucks on the net. Eyssimont does a nice job controlling the puck in traffic and winning battles in the corners down low. His skill set allows the Lightning’s fourth line to cycle the puck and maintain possession to tire out their opponents.

Zemgus Girgensons: C

After over a decade with the Buffalo Sabres, Zemgus Girgensons earned his chance to shine with a playoff team when he signed a three-year deal with the Lightning this past summer. Girgensons isn’t known for his offensive prowess but for his strong defensive game, where he’s come as advertised. The Latvian forward has two assists in 44 games this season for Tampa Bay.

Girgensons continues to manage the game well at five-on-five. He ranks fifth on the Lightning with a 53.49% expected goals for percentage. Furthermore, he’s been a stalwart defensively for the bottom-six. Despite sheltered minutes and subpar competition, his 1.88 expected goals against per 60 (xGA/60) rank first on the team.

On top of his impressive defensive metrics, Girgensons has found a role on the penalty kill. He’s not paid to score goals and has played his role effectively. At a cheap cap hit, it’s difficult to complain about his impact on the Bolts this season.

Luke Glendening: C-

Notorious for his ability in the face-off dot, Luke Glendening’s shooting percentage regressed to the mean after scoring 10 goals for the Lightning last season. Glendening has two goals and four points in 44 games this season. However, he’s been a much more impactful player through play-driving.

Luke Glendening, Tampa Bay Lightning (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

After being one of the worst play-driving forwards in 2023-24, Glendening controls 49.52% of the on-ice expected goal share at five-on-five. He’s been a somewhat serviceable fourth-line center this season due to his increased control of the game flow. He also plays a vital role in the Lightning penalty kill.

Glendening is one of the league’s fastest players when he reaches top speed. He throws his weight around and is quick on loose pucks on the forecheck. He’s worked the cycle game and point-shot setups much better this season.

Lightning’s Fourth Line Has Potential

The Lightning’s fourth line won’t score many goals, but they will control the pace of play and not give up many chances defensively. Girgensons appears to be a solid addition, while Eyssimont has been unlucky this season. The Lightning face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on the road on Monday at 7:30 p.m. EST.