Meet the New Saskatoon Blades

The Saskatoon Blades looked quite different on their return to SaskTel Centre on Jan. 15. After a flurry of blockbuster trades at the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) trade deadline, the Blades saw longtime stars and fan favourites Tanner Molendyk, Brandon Lisowsky, Lukas Hansen, Misha Volotovskii, and Ben Riche leave the team. Several new, younger faces have arrived in their place, giving the team a very different look. “It’s felt a little bit like training camp 2.0,” head coach Dan DaSilva said last week. “With all the new faces, we’re having to revisit things that we haven’t done in a while.”

Although the Blades’ top lines took a significant hit, the team is now in a better position for the future. Their core group is much younger and filled with talented players who are sure to become household names in Saskatoon before too long. However, it’s never easy to see a star leave. To make the transition a little easier, here’s a look at the Blades’ newest members as they start their journey in Bridge City.

Tanner Scott

Tanner Scott was the first new face to arrive in Saskatoon after the team traded Lisowsky, the Blades’ fourth-best goal-scorer of all time, to the Victoria Royals on Jan 3. Some might look at the trade, which included two second-round draft picks, and think this move was the start of a rebuild, but general manager Colin Priestner was careful not to use those words. “We feel there is a lot of upside for him to be a very important player for us in the second half of the season,” said Priestner about their newest acquisition. “Getting second-round picks in the next two drafts from Victoria was critical for us, but the only way we were going to move a player like Brandon was if we got a high-quality, 20-year-old back on top of the draft picks, and we feel we got that in Scott.”

Scott is a quality player. Last season, he broke out with 19 goals and 56 points in 68 games and finished third on the team in scoring, helping the Royals return to the playoffs for the first time in three seasons. Injuries prevented him from taking off this season, and he was limited to 25 games, but he put up 16 points in that span. He’s continued to produce in Saskatoon, scoring a goal and three points in his first three contests. But he is known for his awareness and speed. Against the Red Deer Rebels on Jan. 18, he was instrumental in setting up the game-winning goal in overtime, moving the puck ahead for the eventual scorer.

Tanner Scott, Saskatoon Blades (Photo credit: Rick Elvin)

Still, 2024-25 is Scott’s last season in the WHL, so it might seem strange that the Blades added a player who will only play a maximum of 33 games with the team before heading off to Bowling Green State University. After all, he was surprised when he heard the news.

“I’m very shocked,” he said after his first game in Saskatoon, where he scored the Blades’ first goal. “I was supposed to be a five-year guy there.” But the Blades knew they needed leadership to help usher in the new era, and Scott was the perfect player to help them remain competitive. “I love the opportunity here,” he continued, “I love my linemates, and it seems like we found some chemistry right away, so that was great.”

Kazden Mathies

Kazden Mathies grew up in the town of Martensville just north of Saskatoon and played with the local Marauders before moving to the nearby AAA U18 Warman Wildcats in 2022-23, where he led the team with 19 goals and 47 points. The Seattle Thunderbirds drafted him in the second round of the 2023 WHL Bantam Draft, and in the following season, he made the long journey down to Washington State to make his WHL debut. He had a successful rookie campaign, scoring nine goals and 11 points in 61 games, eventually working his way up to the second line.

Related: Saskatoon Blades Move Molendyk and Fully Embrace Youth Movement

But now Mathies is returning home to help build a new Blades core. “It felt great getting on the ice and playing with the team I grew up watching my whole life. It was unreal,” he said following his first game on Jan. 7. “It’s pretty cool, I didn’t think this would ever happen, but…I don’t even know what to say about it – just unreal.”

Saskatoon’s associate general manager Steve Hildebrand echoed Mathies’ excitement, but this wasn’t a move to just bring a local kid home. “Our organization is excited to acquire Kazden today,” he said after the trade announcement. “At the start of the season, we were looking to add to our 2007 forward group and had the opportunity to do so today. Kazden is a cerebral player with offensive upside who can play both centre and wing.”

That’s a similar description to Hansen and Volotovskii, who were excellent two-way players during their time in Saskatoon. While those are big boots to fill, Mathies has the skill to be an all-around force for the Blades for the next two seasons and will have plenty of time to grow into the role.

Hayden Harsanyi

Whenever a big star is traded, expectations are sky-high for the players they are traded for. Such is the case for Hayden Harsanyi, who headlined the deal that sent Molendyk to the Medicine Hat Tigers on Jan. 6. But management was more than hopeful that their newest members would fill the gap.

“There was simply no way we would have traded Tanner without Hayden and Jack (Kachkowski) in the deal, and we’re absolutely thrilled to have them,” said Priestner. “Hayden is one of the most exciting 2007-born players in the WHL, and his combination of speed and skill will be something our fans will love watching over the next many years in Saskatoon. He has all the tools and the mindset to be an elite WHL scorer, and his tenacity will make him a fan-favourite day one.”

Harsanyi, selected 16th overall in the 2022 WHL Bantam Draft, was one of the most exciting prospects not named Gavin McKenna to come out of the draft. At the U15 level, he finished with 31 goals and 67 points in just 25 games. Then, when he made his WHL debut in 2023-24, he was one of the highest-scoring 16-year-olds with 12 goals and 28 points in 68 games and earned an invite to Canada’s U17 training camp. Even though he didn’t make the team, it was recognition that he was one of the best young players in the league.

Hayden Harsanyi, Saskatoon Blades (Photo credit: Rick Elvin)

However, injuries derailed his first half of the 2024-25 season, limiting him to just seven games before he joined the Blades on Jan. 8 in Edmonton. But since he returned to the ice, he’s been on fire. In his first game with Saskatoon, he assisted on both of the team’s goals and in the three games since, he’s scored three goals, including the game-winner against the Red Deer Rebels on Jan. 18. With five points in just four games, Harsanyi has the potential to be the team’s leading scorer next season and beyond.

“I was super excited. I’ve heard nothing but great things about the organization,” said Harsanyi after joining the team. “It obviously was tough leaving my friends there (in Medicine Hat), but I was super excited about the new opportunity…I know a couple of faces, too, so it’s been pretty easy to get started and fit in.”

Those familiar faces are backup goalie Ethan McCallum, acquired from the Tigers in October, and Brayden Klimpke, who played with Harsanyi in 2021-22 with the U15 and U16 Northern Alberta Xtreme Prep teams. That same season, Harsanyi met up with Hudson Kibblewhite for nine games on the U15 Pro Hockey Selects. Having a group that already knows each other will serve the Blades well as they enter this new era.

Jack Kachkowski

Kachkowski, the other name added to the Molendyk trade, will face more scrutiny because of his position. The 6-foot, 17-year-old right-shot defenceman was one of the highest-scoring defencemen in his WHL draft year, but because of a commitment to the University of Omaha-Nebraska, he fell to the fifth round. However, with the new NCAA agreement forthcoming, he gave the Tigers a chance and joined them partway through the 2023-24 season.

As a rookie, he scored five points in 27 games and gained a reputation as a tough-as-nails defender who wasn’t afraid to go up against bigger competition. He started his sophomore season with eight points in 37 games, earning him a spot on the NHL Central Scouting’s Midterm rankings after going unranked on their preliminary list.

Although he hasn’t had the same smooth transition to Saskatoon as Harsanyi, playing just three games before sustaining a lower-body injury against the Calgary Hitmen, Kachkowski gives the Blades a more well-rounded blue line. “Jack was a top ten talent in his bantam draft class, but his commitment to NCAA pushed his draft position to later in the day,” said Priestner during the Molendyk trade announcement. “He has all the tools to be a top-four defenseman for us in the future, and his all-around game has improved immensely this year with Medicine Hat. With Hayden and Mathies earlier today, these three have made our 2007 group one of the best we’ve had in years.”

Hunter Laing

Saskatoon added another strong defensive forward at the deadline, acquiring Hunter Laing from the Prince George Cougars in exchange for leading-scorer Ben Riche. “Hunter brings a ton of size, leadership, tenacity, and excellent hands and skill to our club,” said Priestner. “He is 18 years old, so he is eligible to play with us for another 2 1/2 years. We feel he is just growing into his big frame and has the opportunity to play both centre and wing for us and be a big part of what we are trying to do over the next several years. I said on many occasions we would not move any of our top players without getting really good younger players back along with high draft picks, and this deal pretty much encapsulates that goal.”

Hunter Laing, Saskatoon Blades (Photo credit: Rick Elvin)

There are few better at what he does than Laing. He’s a great checker, gets into the dirty areas, and has a great eye for playmaking. As a rookie last season, he put up 25 points in 66 games and was twice named the WHL’s Rookie of the Week. He was then drafted by the Calgary Flames at the 2024 NHL Draft on Jarome Iginla’s recommendation. According to Flames GM Craig Conroy, “Jarome has been watching him over time, and he sees a big man who has gotten better consistently. So, he was pretty excited when we were able to get him. Really, Jarome had a big say in that pick” (from ‘Who is Hunter Laing, and why was Flames legend Jarome Iginla pushing for this prospect?’ Calgary Herald – 08/07/2024).

But what makes Laing’s arrival in Saskatoon special is his family connection. “I lived here for a couple of years, and I have a lot of family here, so I watched the Blades when I was younger and followed them, and with my Papa playing here, and when I heard I was coming here, I texted them right away, and they were all (jumping) for joy.”

Although he was born in Virginia when his dad, Quintin Laing, played with the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Norfolk Admirals, he grew up in Kelowna, and much of his family is still in Harris, Saskatchewan, just an hour south of Saskatoon. His grandfather, Bill Laing, played for the Blades from 1971-73 before his brief career with the Edmonton Oilers. Now, Hunter gets to add to his family’s legacy in Saskatoon.

Frantisek Dej

In addition to all the big trades, the Blades added a familiar name in Frantisek Dej. He’s been on the North American hockey radar since 2023, when he earned some NHL Draft consideration thanks to his 6-foot-5 frame, landing 48th on Central Scouting’s final list. He wasn’t the most offensively gifted, but his size and defensive game made him an intriguing prospect.

The Sherbrooke Phoenix agreed, selecting him with their first pick in the 2023 CHL Import Draft. In his rookie season in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), he scored 16 points in 50 games, but it wasn’t enough for Sherbrooke to keep him around. So, for 2024-25, he returned to Slovakia, joining HK Dukla Trencin in the nation’s top pro league.

Frantisek Dej, Saskatoon Blades (Photo credit: Rick Elvin)

But after his third World Junior performance, the Blades decided to bring him back to Canada. They had freed up one of their import slots, letting the 17-year-old Vlastimil Blazek return to his native Czechia a few days earlier, and without their top defensive centre in Hansen, they needed someone who could handle shutting down the best the WHL had to offer. Dej was the perfect solution to all those problems.

“Dej is a 6-foot-5 centre who wins a lot of faceoffs, has edge and toughness, and can play in all different situations,” said Priestner after the signing. “He was quite a handful for teams at the World Juniors, given his size and willingness to engage. We are really excited to have him for the second half.”

Dej made a fantastic impression in his Blades debut. He was nearly unstoppable with the puck, showing off a strong, effortless stride, great hands, and a powerful stance that prevented anyone from knocking him around. Then, when he was challenged by Winterhawks forward Kyle Chyzowski behind the net, he happily dropped the gloves and showed everyone that he wasn’t a player to mess with. “I really like Canada and was happy when I got that offer (from the Blades),” he said after the game. “I want to bring good energy. I play physical. I like to play draw, and I’m kind of a two-way player, so (I’ll do) whatever it takes.”

Adam Halat & Luke Dumas

The final two new faces won’t be around much this season. Adam Halat, acquired from the Hitmen in exchange for Hansen, and Luke Dumas, acquired from the Cougars along with Laing, are two 15-year-olds who will get a crack at making the Blades’ roster next season. However, they could be the two most impactful additions of the trade deadline.

Halat, a fourth-round pick in the 2024 Bantam Draft, is having an incredible season in the U18 Alberta Elite Hockey League. He leads the league with 24 goals and 48 points, and at the Alberta Cup, he tied for his team’s lead with five points in five games. “Adam is a dynamically skilled and highly intelligent forward that can change the game with his ability to create offence,” said Blades director of scouting Dan Tencer.

Priestner agreed, adding, “Adam has an elite hockey IQ, and his passing ability is second to none. He’s not going to be the biggest guy on the ice (he stands 5-foot-8 right now), but he’s proven that his compete and skill level are the best in class. We think his upside is extremely high.”

Dumas is in a similar boat in the U18 Junior Prospects Hockey League, which is spread across Western Canada. The right-shot defenceman started the season at the U17 level, but after putting up nine goals and 16 points in 16 games, he joined the U18s, where he ranks 10th among defenders in points per game with eight in 12 appearances. He also is much more imposing on the blue line and is already 6-foot-1.

“Dumas is one of the youngest listed players in the WHL,” said Priestner. “Our player development coach, Dustin Kohn, has been raving about Luke as his head coach in the JPHL this season since training camp. As a former NHL defenceman, Dustin has had a great eye for the next wave of defenceman and believes Luke has all the size and tools to be a future top four defenceman for us.”

The Future Is Bright in Saskatoon

With so much change, it’s going to take some time to develop chemistry, but DaSilva is optimistic about his team. “We have a younger group, for sure,” he said after practice on Jan. 14, “but it’s an exciting group, and there’s a lot of talent out there and a lot of skill…There’s no clear-cut first line, I would say, in my eyes. I think the exciting thing is that we have four lines that can contribute offensively, and we’re going to need that to be successful.”

The Blades will inevitably add more young players to their roster over the offseason and from their farm system. Jagger John, Cohen Lewko, Kohen Lodge, and Liam Eisnor have all earned playing time in Saskatoon this season already, and soon they’ll be joined by Mason Moreland and Noah Morrison, who were picked in the US Prospects Draft last summer and signed WHL agreements this season, as well as defencemen Nathan Guenther and Jack Lavallee. It’s a deep system, especially considering that Saskatoon hasn’t had a first-round draft pick since 2022.

But first, the team needs to establish the current core that will lead the new Blades. “They (the new players) have all stood out in their own way,” added DaSilva, “and they all have certain things about them that I’m excited to work with. We’re looking forward to learning more about them and helping them further their careers.”

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter