Sabres Trade Target: Casey Mittelstadt

Recent rumors have suggested that Colorado Avalanche center Casey Mittelstadt could be on the trading block. This made me wonder: what if Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams decided to try to bring back the organization’s eighth-overall pick from 2017?

Mittelstadt began the season on a high note in Colorado, racking up 16 points in his first 15 games. However, since then, his production has dropped off considerably, with just 14 points in the next 32 games. This decline is surprising, considering the potential he showed after the Sabres traded him to Colorado at last season’s trade deadline. Although his regular-season stats weren’t outstanding—10 points in 18 games with his new team—he showed up in the playoffs, notching an impressive 9 points in 11 games.

However, lately, Mittelstadt’s role with the Avalanche has decreased. He was brought in to fill the second-line center position in exchange for Bowen Byram, but just 10 months later, head coach Jared Bednar has him centering the fourth line. In their Jan. 16 loss to the Edmonton Oilers, the lineup had Mikko Rantanen—a natural right-winger—centering the second line instead of Mittelstadt. However, in their 6-3 win over the Dallas Stars on Jan. 18, Mittelstadt was back in the second-line center role. Bednar could have been trying to send him a message by playing him on the fourth line, but either way, this could put his future in Colorado in question and make him an attractive trade option for the Sabres.

Adams Should Buy Low

With Mittelstadt facing challenges this season, this might be the perfect opportunity for Adams to acquire the 26-year-old center at a lower cost. Before he was traded to the Avalanche, he seemed to fit into the Sabres’ long-term vision. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned. As a restricted free agent last summer, he was looking for a long-term contract, but Buffalo only offered him a bridge deal, which ultimately resulted in his departure.

Casey Mittelstadt, Colorado Avalanche (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

When he was traded, Mittelstadt was having a standout season, with 47 points in 62 games, and he could regain that form in Buffalo—returning to a familiar setting where he has already found success. If the Avalanche are looking to move him, a trade involving a depth player or a couple of prospects could benefit both teams. Here are two mock trades that could facilitate this reunion.

Mock Trade #1: Mittelstadt for Peyton Krebs

Sabres acquire

Casey Mittelstadt

Avalanche acquire

Peyton Krebs

2025 third-round draft pick

It’s hard to find a deal involving Mittelstadt that helps both teams right now. He would fill a void on the Sabres and help their center depth without giving up a lot. For the Avalanche, they would get a semi-unproven player who is already playing fourth-line minutes and could fill that same role in Colorado. Krebs could also earn some penalty kill minutes, maybe take on a larger role, and play third-line minutes. His potential has never been fully unlocked in Buffalo, and he has a better chance to thrive in Colorado with better players surrounding him.

Mock Trade #2: Mittelstadt for Dylan Cozens

Sabres acquire

Casey Mittelstadt

Calvin De Haan

2025 third-round draft pick

Avalanche acquire

Dylan Cozens

2024 fourth-round draft pick

This trade is a little more complicated but is probably more realistic. The Sabres bring in Mittelstadt, who might need a change of scenery and would be interested in returning to a familiar setting. They also need to find Owen Power a suitable defense partner, and De Haan could fill that role. Sure, he is playing on Colorado’s third pair, but that’s why he could be added to the deal. His underlying defensive numbers are not that bad, and Power needs a stay-at-home partner, which De Haan would bring. According to Evolving Hockey, he ranks in the 60th percentile in defense – that’s just above average, but it could do the trick and help Power focus on his skills, which is to be a strong puck-moving defenseman.

Mittelstadt Fills a Need

There are some critical holes in the Sabres’ lineup, but the center position is most important. When the team picked up Ryan McLeod from the Oilers in the offseason, they appeared to have quality options up the middle in Tage Thompson, Cozens, and McLeod. But this has not gone quite as planned. Thompson has been erratic, with only one 5v5 goal from Dec. 9 on. Cozens and McLeod, too, have had extended cold spells. Adding Mittelstadt might get things back on track.

Although some of you may not agree with these trade options (Mittelstadt has not been stellar in the last 30 games), getting him back into a starting lineup with players he knows might be the right decision for both parties. Let me hear your thoughts. Should the Sabres explore the option of trading for Mittelstadt?