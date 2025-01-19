Avalanche’s 3-Goal Second Period Leads Them Past the Stars

The Dallas Stars travelled to Denver, Colorado, on Saturday afternoon to take on the Colorado Avalanche. This is their second meeting this season, with the Avalanche taking the first game 5-3 in November. In a tight contest until the second period arrived, the Avalanche secured the victory, 6-3.

Game Recap

The game immediately began with action, as Josh Manson was called for a holding penalty just three minutes in. Former Avalanche Matt Duchene took advantage of this opportunity, beating Scott Wedgewood with a shot that ripped into the top corner on the short side. The Avalanche got a power play shortly after, as Colin Blackwell was called for a tripping penalty, but the Stars defended it well. Casey Mittelstadt tied it up after Jonathan Drouin created a great scoring chance that found Ivan Ivan off the rush, which ended up with Mittelstadt. With that goal, he broke a 27-game goalless streak. The Stars looked to take the lead back on the power play after Parker Kelly took a hooking penalty, but they could not convert.

Early into the second, both goalies did everything they could to keep the game tied, especially Ross Colton, who tried to open the scoring in the period. However, Casey DeSmith robbed him after he tried to tuck the puck under the netminder. The Avalanche received the first power play of the period when Blackwell was called for hooking, but the Stars’ incredible penalty kill stood firm once again. DeSmith only made one save, as all the other shots were blocked. The scoring opened as the Avalanche were back on the power play shortly after their first one when Logan Stankoven was called for an interference penalty.

Cale Makar made it 2-1 when his wrist shot was ripped past everyone, scoring his 100th career goal. The scoring continued as Artturi Lehkonen received an outlet pass from Samuel Girard, making it 3-1. Dallas looked to get one back after a crazy mess in front of the net to make it 3-2, but the Avalanche challenged it for offside, and the goal was called back after review to keep it at 3-1.

Notably, Makar headed down the tunnel after taking a shot to the inside of his left foot, looking like it might have hit near his ankle. The Avalanche continued to pile on the scoring as Drouin scored his 100th career goal with a nifty toe drag to beat DeSmith. The period ended with Manson taking a holding penalty as the Stars headed into the third down 4-1.

Look at the flick of the wrist 🤌#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/Ks5iazU3r5 — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) January 18, 2025

The Stars started the third period on the power play, but nothing resulted. Makar was also back on the bench to start the third period. Both teams looked to get their chances, but Lehkonen opened the scoring in the third, receiving a terrific stretch pass from Mittelstadt to put them up 5-1. Jason Robertson got one back as he bounced it behind Wedgewood and off Devon Toews to make it 5-2. Shortly after, Toews was called for tripping, and Robertson, on the power play, doubled up as he beat Wedgewood again on the near side, sneaking it past a gap near his hip to make it 5-3.

The Avalanche responded as DeSmith made a great save from Drouin, who received another excellent pass from Mittelstadt. However, the puck rebounded and found Makar for his second goal of the game, making it 6-3. Dallas got some chances but ultimately didn’t pull the goalie as the horn sounded, and the game ended 6-3.

The Avalanche will remain at home on Monday, Jan. 20, when they take on the Minnesota Wild. The Stars will play tomorrow when they return home to face the Detroit Red Wings.