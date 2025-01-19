Wolf Outstanding as Flames Beat the Jets 3-1

The Calgary Flames (22-26-7) snapped their two-game losing streak on Saturday night (Jan. 15), defeating the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 at Canada Life Centre in downtown Winnipeg.

The Flames held on despite being outshot 39-22, Flames’ netminder Dustin Wolf stood on his head and shut the Jets (31-13-3) down despite a relentless attack. The Jets had their three-game winning streak snapped with this loss.

Game Recap

The Flames opened the scoring as Matt Coronato buried a one-timer from the top of the circles to make it 1-0. It was his 11th of the season and stood as the only goal of the opening frame.

They added to their lead with just under five minutes left in the second period, making it 2-0 on a power-play goal from Andrei Kuzmenko. His wrist shot that beat Jets’ goaltender Eric Comrie was his second goal of the season.

After plenty of chances, the Jets finally got on the board less than three minutes into the third period. Adam Lowry potted his 11th of the season, deflecting a Colin Miller point shot past Wolf to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The Flames added an empty-net goal late in the third to seal the win. Blake Coleman floated the puck over the Jets and into the yawning cage for his third point of the night after recording assists on the other two goals.

Blake Coleman, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Wolf picked up the win after making several spectacular saves in the game. He made 38 saves to pick up his 16th win of the season. Comrie was charged with the loss after giving up two goals on 21 shots. He is now winless in his last seven.

Up Next

The Flames have four days off before playing the Buffalo Sabres at home on Thursday, Jan. 23. The Jets wrapped up their season-long eight-game road trip and now hit the road for their first-ever visit to the Delta Center to face the Utah Hockey Club on Monday, Jan. 20.