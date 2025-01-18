Avalanche’s Cale Makar Scores 100th Goal, Putting Him in Impressive Territory

Cale Makar achieved a significant milestone against the Dallas Stars on Saturday afternoon. His goal at 10:31 of the second period marked No. 100 for the 26-year-old defenseman. He became the fastest active defenseman in the NHL to reach the 100-goal plateau at 362 games.

He also became the sixth fastest defenseman to score 100 goals in NHL history, behind Georges Boucher (223), Bobby Orr (299), Paul Coffey (300), Ray Bourque (329), Denis Potvin (348).

We've watched Cale Makar score 100 regular-season goals 🤩#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/nu9eADxoT5 — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) January 18, 2025

It’s even more impressive when you consider the NHL he is playing in, where defensemen face faster, more structured teams and elite goaltending compared to earlier decades. Makar continues to build an incredible resume at such a young age. Last season, he became the second-fastest defenseman in NHL history to reach 300 career points. He accomplished the feat in 280 career games, just one shy of Orr. The Calgary, Alberta native has already won the Calder Memorial Trophy, Conn Smythe Trophy, Norris Trophy, and the NHL’s ultimate prize, the Stanley Cup. He frequently breaks and sets new records for defensemen. Makar currently leads all defensemen in the league with 51 points and is second in goals with 14. Vancouver Canucks’ Quinn Hughes holds the top assist count among defensemen with 38 assists, just one more than Makar.