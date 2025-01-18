Sound the Siren: Hear From Hurricanes Players & Brind’Amour Following Friday’s 3-2 Win

The Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night (Jan. 17) took on the Vegas Golden Knights to see if they could get back into the win column following their Wednesday loss to the Buffalo Sabres (4-2 on Jan. 15). Furthermore, they were looking to complete the regular season sweep after defeating the Golden Knights back on Nov. 11. In the end, they did complete the task and won 3-2 following a 29-save performance by Pyotr Kochetkov, a two-goal masterclass from Seth Jarvis, and Jackon Blake‘s 10th goal of the season.

Following the win, The Hockey Writers got questions in with Jarvis, Blake, and head coach Rod Brind’Amour. What did those three tell THW after their 27th win of the 2024-25 season?

Sounding the Siren Postgame

Seth Jarvis

What else is there to say about Jarvis? The 22-year-old is on pace to have another 65-plus point season after his two goals in the Hurricane’s 3-2 win. He is having a stellar season after securing an eight-year deal over the offseason to stay in Raleigh through the 2031-32 season where he will be 30 when it expires. Jarvis was reunited with the Jordans – Staal and Martinook – on the team’s third line, just don’t tell Brind’Amour that since he does not number his lines. Martinook had a multi-point night as well with two assists while Staal had the lone helper on Jarvis’ second goal of the game, his 15th of the season.

During the media scrum, THW asked Jarvis about the celebration with Staal following his second goal where he jumped into the captain’s arms. “It was nice,” Jarvis stated. “He held me up there a little bit longer than I would have liked. I felt a little tiny in his arms, but it was really nice and something I hope we do a lot more of.”

The iconic photo and quote made its rounds after the game but it stands true to the fact that the goal was a pivotal one that gave the Hurricanes their third goal of the game. It reflects on the chemistry when Brind’Amour puts Jarvis with Staal and Martinook.

Related: Jarvis & Kochetkov Help Hurricanes Complete Season Sweep of the Golden Knights

Over the last two seasons, when the team needs a spark, Brind’Amour puts those three together to form “The J Line”. When he does, that line goes off and the team finds a new sense of energy with two of its leaders and rising star player. Plus, there is never a dull moment to get a great quote from Jarvis.

Jackson Blake

Talk about a rookie season for Blake. The youngest player on the team has had a wild ride dating back to the spring of 2024. He was a Hobey Baker Finalist for the NCAA’s MVP after putting up 60 points with the University of North Dakota. That fall, he made the Hurricanes roster and has been a great player and someone who fits the Brind’Amour mold perfectly. On Friday night, he scored his 10th goal of the season while playing on the top line with Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov.

THW asked the rookie sensation how the culture and the guys embracing him since the jump have helped him grow over the past few months. “Like I said, I think I can provide offense for this team, a spark,” spoke Blake. “Obviously this year especially I’ve grown a lot in work ethic and stuff like that. No matter what on every 50/50 and stuff, trying to win it every single time. I think that’s been huge for me this year and hopefully, I’ll just continue to grow and get better.”

Jackson Blake, Carolina Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Blake has 10 goals and 14 points in 46 games for the Hurricanes this season. The 109th overall pick from the 2021 NHL Entry Draft is showing why the team drafted him in the fourth round for his constant motor and ability to put himself in good situations on the ice. His 200-foot game is what has made Brind’Amour find ways to give him more ice time, especially as someone who’s been on every line and the power play at times this season. Things can only keep going up for the North Dakota native who should be considered for more Calder Trophy discussions.

Rod Brind’Amour

Following the scrums with the players, the media asked the Hurricanes head coach about the team’s performance against the Golden Knights. THW asked the long-time Hurricanes player turned current leader behind the bench about what he sees when he reunites Jarvis and the Jordans that leads to a spark for the Hurricanes. “I think it’s just the way they play. Jordan and Jordan, you know how they play,” stated Brind’Amour. “It’s as honest as they come and as hardworking as they come. I think Jarvy has that in him and he has the ability to finish. I think it’s a great combination and Jarvy is really, over these years, matured as a player to where we count on him on power plays and penalty kills. He’s an all-around player just like those guys are really.”

Related: NHL Announces Carolina Hurricanes Quarter-Century Team

While Staal and Martinook are known for their physical play and are the go-to guys to shut down the opponents’ best players, Jarvis has grown his game since making the main roster in his rookie season (2021-22). He has gone from being a scorer to a player who plays a two-way game and plays in any type of situation that Brind’Amour and his staff ask of him. Jarvis has put himself into a place where he can be relied upon to take faceoffs, be on the power play and penalty kill, and just be someone in clutch moments.

That is why he was selected to play for Team Canada in the 4-Nations Face-Off which begins in February. Placing him with Staal and Martinook has been the move to get the team reinvigorated and back to basics. It seems it pays off without fail, which is why fans and the organization see wins like this from the players.

Hurricanes Back at it Again Monday

The Hurricanes (27-16-3) will play a back-to-back two-game road trip on Monday, Jan. 20, against the Chicago Blackhawks (14-28-3) and the Dallas Stars (28-15-1) on Tuesday, Jan. 21. They look to take the momentum from the win Friday night and bring it on the road with them. Is the victory over the Golden Knights what they needed to right the ship into longer winning streaks?