Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Kraken – 1/18/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KINGS (25-12-5) at KRAKEN (19-24-3)
10 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, KCAL
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Tanner Jeannot
Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore
Trevor Lewis — Samuel Helenius
Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence
Kyle Burroughs
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Akil Thomas
Injured: Alex Laferriere (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle)
Status report
Laferriere, a forward, could miss his second straight game. … The Kings could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko
Andre Burakovsky — Chandler Stephenson — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jared McCann — Shane Wright — Eeli Tolvanen
John Hayden — Mitchell Stephens — Brandon Tanev
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Ryker Evans — Brandon Montour
Jamie Oleksiak — Joshua Mahura
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Tye Kartye, Gustav Olofsson
Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body)
Status report
Tanev took part in the Kraken morning skate Saturday and will be a game-time decision after missing a 2-1 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday because of illness.
