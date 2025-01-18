Projected Lineups for the Kings vs Kraken – 1/18/25

The Los Angeles Kings take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KINGS (25-12-5) at KRAKEN (19-24-3)

10 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, KCAL

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Tanner Jeannot

Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore

Trevor Lewis — Samuel Helenius

Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence

Kyle Burroughs

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Akil Thomas

Injured: Alex Laferriere (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle)

Status report

Laferriere, a forward, could miss his second straight game. … The Kings could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko

Andre Burakovsky — Chandler Stephenson — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jared McCann — Shane Wright — Eeli Tolvanen

John Hayden — Mitchell Stephens — Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryker Evans — Brandon Montour

Jamie Oleksiak — Joshua Mahura

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Tye Kartye, Gustav Olofsson

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body)

Status report

Tanev took part in the Kraken morning skate Saturday and will be a game-time decision after missing a 2-1 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday because of illness.

