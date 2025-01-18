Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Canucks – 1/18/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

OILERS (29-13-3) at CANUCKS (19-15-10)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Viktor Arvidsson

Mattias Janmark — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown

Noah Philp — Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Josh Brown

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Derek Ryan, Kasperi Kapanen, Jeff Skinner

Injured: None

Status report

Arvidsson blocked a shot with his right foot and missed the final 7:45 of a 4-3 win at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday but was in his regular second-line spot during the Oilers morning skate Saturday. … Edmonton will be dressing 11 forwards and seven defensemen, but it wasn’t clear whether Jeff Skinner, a forward who was scratched three of the previous four games, or Perry would come out of the lineup.

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Phil Di Giuseppe — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser

Danton Heinen — Pius Suter — Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander — Teddy Blueger — Kiefer Sherwood

Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek

Derek Forbort — Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy — Vincent Desharnais

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Max Sasson, Guillaume Brisebois

Injured: Dakota Joshua (lower body), Noah Juulsen (undisclosed)

Status report

The Canucks held a lightly-attended optional morning skate Saturday and Lekkerimaki was the only forward that stayed out late so it’s possible he will come out of the lineup; Sasson, a forward, would likely replace him. … Juulsen, a defenseman, is day to day and will miss his second straight game.

