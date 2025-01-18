Projected Lineups for the Oilers vs Canucks – 1/18/25

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
OILERS (29-13-3) at CANUCKS (19-15-10)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Viktor Arvidsson
Mattias Janmark — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Noah Philp — Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Josh Brown
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Derek Ryan, Kasperi Kapanen, Jeff Skinner
Injured: None
Status report
Arvidsson blocked a shot with his right foot and missed the final 7:45 of a 4-3 win at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday but was in his regular second-line spot during the Oilers morning skate Saturday. … Edmonton will be dressing 11 forwards and seven defensemen, but it wasn’t clear whether Jeff Skinner, a forward who was scratched three of the previous four games, or Perry would come out of the lineup.
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk — Elias Pettersson — Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Phil Di Giuseppe — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser
Danton Heinen — Pius Suter — Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander — Teddy Blueger — Kiefer Sherwood
Quinn Hughes — Filip Hronek
Derek Forbort — Tyler Myers
Carson Soucy — Vincent Desharnais
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Max Sasson, Guillaume Brisebois
Injured: Dakota Joshua (lower body), Noah Juulsen (undisclosed)
Status report
The Canucks held a lightly-attended optional morning skate Saturday and Lekkerimaki was the only forward that stayed out late so it’s possible he will come out of the lineup; Sasson, a forward, would likely replace him. … Juulsen, a defenseman, is day to day and will miss his second straight game.
