Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Utah HC – 1/18/25

The St. Louis Blues take on the Utah Hockey Club at Delta Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUES (22-20-4) at UTAH (18-19-7)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Utah16

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou

Nathan Walker — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Mathieu Joseph

Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter — Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Brandon Saad, Alexandre Texier

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body)

Status report

The Blues will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-1 win against the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Logan Cooley — Nick Schmaltz

Mattias Maccelli — Barrett Hayton — Josh Doan

Jack McBain — Nick Bjugstad — Lawson Crouse

Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Alexander Kerfoot

John Marino — Olli Maatta

Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki — Nick DeSimone

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Michael Carcone

Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (upper body), Dylan Guenther (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)

Status report

Sergachev is day to day; the defenseman, who Utah coach Andre Tourigny said is “banged up a little bit,” left the morning skate early Saturday.

