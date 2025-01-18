Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Utah HC – 1/18/25

The St. Louis Blues take on the Utah Hockey Club at Delta Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUES (22-20-4) at UTAH (18-19-7)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Utah16
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou
Nathan Walker — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Mathieu Joseph
Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter — Tyler Tucker
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Brandon Saad, Alexandre Texier
Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body)
Status report
The Blues will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-1 win against the Calgary Flames on Thursday.
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Logan Cooley — Nick Schmaltz
Mattias Maccelli — Barrett Hayton — Josh Doan
Jack McBain — Nick Bjugstad — Lawson Crouse
Liam O’Brien — Kevin Stenlund — Alexander Kerfoot
John Marino — Olli Maatta
Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki — Nick DeSimone
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Michael Carcone
Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (upper body), Dylan Guenther (lower body), Sean Durzi (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)
Status report
Sergachev is day to day; the defenseman, who Utah coach Andre Tourigny said is “banged up a little bit,” left the morning skate early Saturday.
