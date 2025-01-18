Flyers Stifle Devils in 3-1 Road Victory

Saturday afternoon, the Philadelphia Flyers traveled to Newark, New Jersey to take on the New Jersey Devils for the first time this season. In a tight contest, the Flyers took it 2-1 in regulation. Samuel Ersson stopped 12 of 13 (.923 save percentage) in the victory.

Game Recap

Just a little over two minutes in, Dougie Hamilton scored his first goal since early December to hand the Devils an instant 1-0 lead. The Flyers controlled the majority of the play for the rest of the frame, outchancing the Devils 8-1. But they had nothing to show for it, as it remained 1-0.

Just under two minutes into the next frame, Luke Hughes fanned on a pass which led to a Matvei Michkov breakaway. He made no mistake, tying the game at one. Once again, the Flyers seemed to control play, as the Devils had just three shots in the second. Despite a tie score, Devils fans greeted their team with some boos as they left the ice for the second intermission.

The Devils thought they took the lead about four minutes into the third as Jesper Bratt found twine, but the Flyers successfully challenged for offside. The Devils started to finally build some momentum, but couldn’t get out of their own way. They were cycling the puck in the offensive zone for a while with some tired Flyers on the ice…but Jack Hughes gave it away, leading to a breakaway and a Jonas Siegenthaler slashing penalty. On the ensuing Flyers power play, the Devils couldn’t clear the zone with multiple chances to. Then Bobby Brink scored to give the Flyers a well-deserved 2-1 lead.

After the game, Devils captain Nico Hischier said, “We made it hard on ourselves.”

The Devils had a few great chances with the extra attacker to tie it up but couldn’t get one to go. Then Travis Konecny iced it with an empty netter. The Flyers surrounded Ersson with congratulatory hugs as they finished off their 21st win of the season.

The Devils will remain home tomorrow at 1:00 PM to face the Ottawa Senators; the Flyers will get two full days off before returning home on Tuesday to face the Detroit Red Wings.