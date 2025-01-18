Oilers Within Reach of First Division Title Since 1987

Jan. 16, 2025, will be a date long remembered for one of the greatest regular-season comebacks in Edmonton Oilers history. Down 3-0 midway through the first period to the powerful Colorado Avalanche, and on the heels of a gruelling road trip, the Oilers stormed back to score four goals on Avs goalie Mackenzie Blackwood to seal a 4-3 victory. This wasn’t just any ordinary January win for the Oilers.

It wasn’t just a statement victory on their second game on back-to-back nights (the Oilers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 the previous night). The win over Colorado might’ve helped exorcise the ghosts of the 2022 Western Conference Final sweep by the Avalanche, and it put the league on notice that the Oilers are for real (and they may be spectacular).

Oilers celebrate a goal (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It also signalled that change could be coming to the NHL’s Pacific Division, as the Oilers caught the Vegas Golden Knights in the standings. Both have a share of first place in the division as of Jan 18. The Oilers have won eight of their last ten games including five victories on their toughest road trip so far in the 2024-25 season. The only thing I can see stopping the Oilers’ momentum at the moment would be the long layoff for the 4 Nations Face-Off in mid-February.

Oilers Have a Legitimate Chance to Win the Pacific Division

Early on in the 2024-25 season, the Oilers were struggling. It seemed like the Golden Knights had an insurmountable division lead, shooting up to first place like a rocket. The Golden Knights are currently in a bit of a slump, which has opened the door for the Oilers to catch them at the top of the Pacific.

The Los Angeles Kings are within striking distance of both Edmonton and Vegas. This could very well be a three-horse race down the stretch in March, especially with Kings veteran defenceman Drew Doughty returning back to the lineup soon. But if the Oilers keep playing like they have since mid-November, they have a great chance to win their first Pacific Division crown overall and first divisional title since 1987.

Oilers fans, you should enjoy this ride, as this current version of the team is the best since the Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, and Grant Fuhr years with the possible exception of the 2006 team featuring Chris Pronger and Dwayne Roloson. Connor McDavid has mentioned many times that the Stanley Cup is his and the team’s only goal, but you can bet that a Pacific Division title would mean a lot to him, Leon Draisaitl, Mattias Ekholm, Zach Hyman, and the boys.

Only 38 Games Left in the Oilers’ Regular Season

The Oilers still have a huge mountain to climb to get to where they want to be when the playoffs start in mid-April. How they play right after the 4 Nations Face-Off could determine where they’ll finish, as they have a tough five-game road trip in late February that takes them from Philadelphia and Washington to Tampa and Sunrise Florida, and then to the Carolinas in early March. That won’t be easy. But then again, it won’t be easy for any NHL team.

When you add in the March 7 NHL Trade Deadline, it’ll be interesting to see how the team reacts to the changes that Oilers General Manager Stan Bowman will surely be making. As a follower of the Oilers since the World Hockey Association (WHA) days, I can say that this team is not only strong on the ice, but they’re also rounding into shape with a winner’s mentality. They’ve been battle-hardened, losing in the playoffs to Colorado in 2022, to Vegas in 2023, and last season in the Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers. Those difficult losses have only galvanized the troops and made them stronger.

Whether or not they have what it takes to win the Stanley Cup this season remains to be seen. But I would bet that after reeling in the Golden Knights at this point in the season, this current version of the team has the confidence and belief to finish first in the Pacific Division. Winning the division would not only help their psyche, but it would also mean that there wouldn’t be an opening-round series featuring the Oilers and Kings for the fourth year in a row. Considering how well the Kings are playing this season, I don’t think they would mind that either.