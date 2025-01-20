Flyers’ Daniel Briere Has Savviness & Assets to Improve Roster

The Philadelphia Flyers and general manager Daniel Briere have remained pretty cautious since taking over. This is objectively holding back the potential of the roster, whether that’s a good or bad thing. However, it’s not due to a lack of ability. The ironic twist is that he has actually shown some savviness trade-wise.

When I refer to “savvy” trades, I’m not talking about sending Ivan Provorov to the Columbus Blue Jackets and Sean Walker to the Colorado Avalanche for futures. While net positives, those were easy—anybody can do that. Instead, I’m talking about the first and only time he has put something on the line: Cutter Gauthier. Let’s talk about the mastery behind that move, an argument for why Briere should be more aggressive because of it, and what to expect from him moving forward.

Drysdale Trade Was Forced Yet Brilliant

Gauthier, the fifth-overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, demanded a trade from the Flyers, forcing Briere to step up. A shot-heavy forward who was one of the top scorers in college, you’d think Philadelphia crushed their offensive upside by trading him for Jamie Drysdale, a defenseman. But that’s actually not the case.

The “Briere’s hands were tied,” line regarding the Drysdale trade makes me chuckle (even though I’ve said it, too). That’s because it looks absolutely brilliant right now. The right-shot defender has had a ridiculous turnaround since December 2024:

Drysdale has recently been one of the best drivers of offense in the NHL on a per-60 basis. Among defensemen with at least 200 minutes of 5-on-5 usage since Dec. 8—his return from an upper-body injury—he is in the 97th percentile in goals per 60 (3.77) and the 99th percentile in expected goals per 60 (3.40). Only two skaters are ahead of him in both metrics: Leon Draisaitl and Mathew Barzal.

My best explanation for Drysdale’s incredible metrics is that he has become a master at getting plays started. A key role of a defenseman that a lot of people overlook is being able to transition from your end to your opponent’s. This is the easiest way to score in a hockey game—move the puck up the ice before the opposition can properly retreat. This goal from last week is a good example:

Drysdale’s impact is subtle. He’s known as a terrific skater, but that’s not the main reason for his offense. Recently, it’s been his brain doing the work.

While most of his usage doesn’t come against “elite” competition as defined by PuckIQ, he’s dominating the minutes that do. In fact, Drysdale is better against top players than the grinders of the world. He is showing first-pairing potential in front of our eyes, buoyed by his offensive mind and skill.

Of the numerous players likely on the table for Briere when Gauthier’s availability became known, he may have chosen the best one. This is more impressive when you look back at the Flyers’ trade history—it hasn’t been great since they went to the 2010 Stanley Cup Final. Despite his hand being forced, Briere might have made one of the most beneficial moves ever since. This is worthy of praise, and at the same time, criticism.

Briere Can and Should Be More Aggressive on the Trade Market

While the Flyers may be in a rebuild, that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be making trades. Briere has shown his genius even when restricted, yet he’s watched the market drop like flies; a complete contradiction.

Daniel Briere, Philadelphia Flyers (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Marco Rossi has taken further strides in becoming a top-line center. Martin Necas is tied for 14th in NHL point-scoring. Patrik Laine is one of five players with double-digit power-play goals, and he has missed more games than he’s played. Finally, at 22 years old, goaltender Yaroslav Askarov is showing elite upside—he has a .917 save percentage in eight starts with a lowly San Jose Sharks team.

These were all players (exclusively from last summer, mind you) who a lot of fans suggested the Flyers should be after. They’d also fill areas of need: a top-line center, a high-end point-scorer, power-play assistance, and the goaltending. I’m aware the trading business is more complex than what’s being implied here, but that doesn’t change the fact that Briere and Co. have let golden opportunities slip away. Their passiveness over the past calendar year makes them a serious outlier.

So, how can the Flyers change their ways? For starters, they have a surplus of wingers. He’s not playing great hockey, but this has led to Joel Farabee being a healthy scratch a couple of times in January. It’s gotten to the point where top-six wingers are in the bottom six, meaning a bad night might put them on the bench. That’s not normal for most teams, and there’s a reason for that: it’s an inefficient way to operate.

The Flyers are hanging onto these wingers even though they possess quite a few “worsts.” They have the worst goalies, arguably the worst center depth, and have the worst power play efficiency-wise since the start of the 2021-22 season. Still, they’re three points out of a wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference. One would think, with just one or two of the additions mentioned, they’d be in a playoff spot.

Now, that might not be the plan. But isn’t this supposed to be a competitive rebuild of sorts? What’s the point in missing the playoffs and drafting 13th as opposed to making them and drafting, say, 19th following an early exit? Players like Rossi and Necas could be an immense help to the team both today and long-term—it’s a win-win, as the Flyers have made it clear they will not commit to a tank (though, at this point, it’s too late anyway).

So, what the Flyers can do is use their strengths to boost their weaknesses. For example, Rasmus Ristolainen is a big and physical top-four defender who is winning his minutes. Since the Flyers’ blue line is a strength of theirs, he’s more of a luxury than a necessity, thus making him available. Philadelphia also has three selections in the first and second rounds of the 2025 NHL Draft, yet another luxury for them.

It may not seem like the Flyers, a team with a middle-of-the-line record, has much trade bait. But they do, as long as they stop hoarding the luxuries of their roster. Excess wingers, defensemen, and draft picks make them a good trade partner.

Flyers’ 2025 Offseason Could Be Eventful

For the reasons mentioned above, it’s hard to imagine the Flyers not being at least a bit involved in trade discussions in the offseason. The last one felt like the time for that, but minus Matvei Michkov, they didn’t acquire or trade away a single roster player. That’s not going to happen again.

Remember that “worsts” comment I made? How the Flyers could seriously improve their roster if they address their clear-as-day weaknesses? I think we’ll see a bit of that. Their goaltending, center depth, and power play are all holding them back substantially.

If Briere addresses all of those needs, it’s reasonable to believe his team will go from just outside the playoff line to somewhat comfortably in the mix. Coupled with the progression of Michkov (which could be significant), they could be a really fun team. But that’s only if this idea is entertained.

It’s funny. Briere has shown he has the ability to win big trades, but he has sat back instead of exploiting the market. Could the time for that finally be approaching? Could Philadelphia’s return to contention be on the horizon?