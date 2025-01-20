Remaining Lightning Player Milestones to Watch for in 2024-25

The Tampa Bay Lightning saw two players reach 600 assists within two days. First Victor Hedman became the first Lightning player to reach the milestone in the shootout win over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday (Jan. 16). Then, Nikita Kucherov joined him on Saturday (Jan. 18) in the win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Both come a couple weeks after Brayden Point reached his 600th point on Jan. 9. So, with the recent wave of milestones, it makes you wonder what else is there to keep an eye on for this season. Here is a compiled list of key potential milestones that could realistically happen during the Lightning’s 2024-25 season.

Victor Hedman Locks Down Another Milestone

As of the publishing of this story, the Lightning defenseman sits at 764 career points just over halfway through the Lightning’s season. Though it will be difficult, it is realistic that he could fight his way to reaching the 800-point plateau. He would have to pick up the pace a tad. At his current pace, he’ll finish with around 796 points at the end of the season.

But it’s close enough where 800 points is doable.

He’s been on a stronger run offensively as of late with seven points in his last six games (1.16 points per game). That pace would get him to 808 career points by the end of the season. But that might be a bit of an ask.

Related: 3 Keys for Lightning Success on Original Six Road Trip

Let’s say he averages just a point per game. He would finish with 802 career points. He’s averaged around that a couple times in the last few seasons. He had 85 points in 82 games in 2021-22 and 76 points in 78 games in 2023-24.

Should he reach the milestone, Hedman would be just the fifth Lightning player ever to have 800 points with the team.

Anthony Cirelli Notches 300 Points

The Lightning forward has had a breakout year offensively. We saw signs it was coming in the latter half of last season with 14 points in the final 19 games of the season.

Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay Lightning (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images)

He’s on pace to set season highs across the board. If he keeps it up, he’ll just make it to 300 career points this season. At his current pace of 0.86 points per game, he’ll rack up another 32, which will get him to 302 points.

Cirelli would be the 13th Lightning player all-time to record 300 points with the franchise.

Brandon Hagel Eyes Multiple Milestones

Brandon Hagel has the potential to reach some milestones that are specific to his career and also ones that are specific to the Lightning. He has 256 career points overall and 195 career points in a Lightning sweater. So, he’ll reach a milestone of 200 points as a member of the Lightning easily. He’ll be the 22nd player all-time to do so.

However, it’s hit or miss if he’ll reach 300 career points along with Cirelli. Hagel has 49 points in 44 games this season. He’s on a nice run and will set more season highs again. But at his current pace, he’ll have approximately 298 career points at the end of the season.

So, he is projected to fall short. But it’s the same as with Hedman. He’s so close to being on track that you can’t help but keep an eye on it.

It’s also worth checking in to see if he’ll reach 100 goals as a member of the Lightning. He reached 100 career goals on Nov. 29 against the Nashville Predators, but he only needs 20 more to have that 100 number gain a second meaning within the same season.

Guentzel on Track for 300 Assists

Jake Guentzel reached his 500th career point earlier this season and could add another milestone in his first year with the Lightning. At 287 career assists, he is well on track to notch 300 in 2024-25.

His current pace projects him to record 20 more assists this season to get him to 307.

This is a team with no shortage of career moments to follow along with as the season goes on. The odds that every single potential milestone named here will happen in 2024-25 are slim, but knowing that it’s possible makes it intriguing. The Lightning have 38 more games to go. Plenty of action and moments await.