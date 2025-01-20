Oilers Make Terrible Mistake With John Klingberg Signing

The Edmonton Oilers recently decided to sign returning defender John Klingberg to a one-year deal for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. Unfortunately, the deal doesn’t look great for them and might end up being a terrible mistake. Coming off of a major injury, Klingberg had several teams interested in signing him as he attempted a return, and he eventually chose to join the Oilers. His defensive play was horrendous with the Toronto Maple Leafs when he previously played with them, and he hasn’t been an elite-level defender since his tenure with the Dallas Stars several seasons ago. His defensive analytics don’t look strong, they look horrendous, and his offensive production possibilities don’t look promising.

John Klingberg, signed by EDM, is a puck-moving offensive D. One of the most skilled passing blueliners in the game, adept at transitioning the puck up ice and setting up teammates in the offensive zone. Also maybe the worst defensive defenceman in the NHL the past five years. pic.twitter.com/qsOOQbIn3X — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) January 17, 2025

Klingberg comes in as someone the team could use as a top-four defender in a trial, and then utilize him differently if his play doesn’t help the Oilers. Realistically, he is better suited to play a seventh-defender role for a contending team considering his inability to find consistency in the defensive zone, and his style of play which will hinder the Oilers’ defensive depth rather than help it. Fans have argued that he is a “low-risk, high-reward” signing, even though bringing him in and playing him at all puts the Oilers at risk of allowing a goal, every time he touches the ice.

John Klingberg, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Oilers have an offensive-minded defender in Evan Bouchard, who is already criticized heavily for his inability to find defensive consistency. Klingberg plays a similar style to Bouchard, as both players are considered elite with the puck on their stick, but horrendous in their own zone. The signing simply makes zero sense, considering they didn’t need another puck-moving defender and would have been better off waiting for a defensive-minded defender to become available to them closer to the 2025 Trade Deadline. However, the deal is now done, and the team will have to live with their terrible mistake.

What Other Options Could Be Available at the 2025 Trade Deadline?

The Oilers will have to look at other options when the 2025 Trade Deadline comes around, but there should still be some decent trade targets available if they want to add some defensive depth. They may not be able to bring in an ideal acquisition like Calgary Flames’ Rasmus Andersson, who has stated he doesn’t want to be traded, but they could still find some other players who are more cost-effective and could help them win games when they get into the postseason.

Related: Insider Claims Oilers Gauging Defensive Trade Market, Open to Making Moves

One of those names could be disgruntled New Jersey Devils defender Simon Nemec, but the issue with that is the asking price from the Devils considering he is only 20 years old and has the potential to become an elite top-four defender. Philadelphia Flyers’ Rasmus Ristolainen is another option, but his cap hit might make him someone impossible for the Oilers to acquire, and he is another defender who has been criticized for his defensive inconsistency.

Chicago Blackhawks’ Seth Jones has had his name tossed around, but he is someone the Oilers should avoid at all costs considering his massive cap hit and lack of defensive awareness. Dante Fabbro would have been an ideal pickup, but he seems to have found a new home with the Columbus Blue Jackets and it seems unlikely he gets moved considering they might sneak into a playoff spot. Pittsburgh Penguins’ Marcus Pettersson could be a solid option, the only setback is a potential overpay in a trade considering the amount of teams that will likely inquire about his availability.

At the end of the day, it seems inevitable that the Oilers will have to make a trade to bring in another defender. Signing Klingberg was a dumb decision, but it’s something they have to live with. Hopefully, they can put him in a sheltered role and keep him from costing the Oilers too much before they let him become a free agent when the season concludes, and they can find a way to win their first Stanley Cup since 1990.

As the 2024-25 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.