Bruins Center Matthew Poitras Should Stay in the Top Six for the Rest of the Season

The Boston Bruins find themselves holding the second Eastern Conference wild card spot. Given the narrow gap, the margin for error is slim and there is a good chance they miss the playoffs. That’s the small picture. When looking at the big picture, the Bruins have players in their pipeline who deserve a harder look. Everyone is waiting for Fabian Lysell and Georgii Merkulov, but Matthew Poitras is here and deserves to stay in the top six for the rest of the season.

Poitras Showing He Belongs

There is no denying the Bruins need an influx of offense. They’ve been scoring as of late, which is a great sign . However, they are often getting outplayed and are chasing more than they are controlling games. Winning is winning and you take two points however you can get them, but there’s no denying they need more skill upfront. Enter Poitras to the equation.

Poitras deserved to be called up. He was a near point per game player with the Providence Bruins, with eight goals and 20 points in 23 games. He has made a good impact since being called up and is giving them a boost of offense they desperately need. He also has come in with the right attitude. After being recalled from Providence, Poitras touched on what exactly he’s wanted to bring to the Bruins.

Matt Poitras, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“I think it’s just get on the ice more and get that confidence back that I felt like I was playing with at the start of this year,” Poitras told reporters Tuesday, per a team-provided video. “I just went there, had fun and kind of let the rest of it figure itself out. Get the confidence back, get a lot of puck touches. I think that was very beneficial to me.”

Poitras has continued to have that same level of fun in his first three games since the recall. He is a point-per-game player, and while he has not scored a goal, he has three primary assists. Poitras has a nose for making plays and he has been making them for the Bruins.



BM63 ➡️ Potsy ➡️ CC 🚨 pic.twitter.com/BP0Mr62u2B — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 20, 2025

In the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Poitras executed the odd-man rush perfectly and fed a great pass over to Trent Frederic. Furthermore, he helped lead the charge that sparked a comeback against the San Jose Sharks. He had a great backhand pass to get Charlie Coyle his first goal and helped lead the way on the second goal.

Poitras is making plays and that’s what you want to see out of a young center. He’s also had belief from his coach, which is encouraging.

Belief From His Head Coach

Being sent down to the minors is not easy. Many could argue that Poitras shouldn’t have been sent down in the first place, as he makes the team better. However, being sent down did him some good. He was able to find his game, build confidence, and have fun playing the sport he loves most.



His call up has been great and the results speak for themselves. Since being called up, Poitras is fifth on the Bruins with his three points and has done a good job at generating high danger attempts. While he hasn’t shot the puck much, he’s made do with his precise passing. He has been noticeable in a good way and head coach Joe Sacco has taken notice. After the game against the Sharks, Sacco was asked about his veteran players and immediately turned to Poitras.

“I thought Matty Poitras did a really nice job out there with that line tonight. He got better as the game went on and came up big in the third period too,” he said.

Poitras has developed good chemistry with Coyle and captain Brad Marchand. The Bruins should continue to give him looks on that line and in their top six. If there was ever a season to do so, it’s this one.

Poitras Deserves Further Opportunity

It’s no coincidence that Poitras has immediately made an impact on the Bruins lineup. He’s come in with the right attitude, confidence, and it’s translated onto the ice. The Bruins may not be the big buyers at the 2025 Trade Deadline. That being said, they need to give Poitras further opportunity so he can truly showcase what he can bring for not just this season but for the foreseeable future. We’re beginning to see the type of player Mason Lohrei is becoming and now it’s time to see what type of player Poitras will be. He deserves the opportunity.