Projected Lineups for Hurricanes vs Stars – 1/21/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Dallas Stars tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

HURRICANES (28-16-3) at STARS (29-16-1)

8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Hurricanes projected lineup

Seth Jarvis — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic

Eric Robinson — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas

Andrei Svechnikov — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook

Juha Jaaska — Jack Drury — Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Ty Smith

Injured: Tyson Jost (lower body), William Carrier (lower body)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Tuesday following a 4-3 overtime win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz –Evgenii Dadonov

Jamie Benn — Matt Duchene — Wyatt Johnston

Logan Stankoven — Mavrik Bourque — Matej Blumel

Sam Steel — Oskar Back — Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen — Ilya Lyubushkin

Nils Lundkvist — Esa Lindell

Mathew Dumba — Thomas Harley

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mathew Dumba

Injured: Mason Marchment (face), Tyler Seguin (hip)

Status report

Hintz will return after missing three games with an upper-body injury. … The Stars assigned forward Justin Hryckowian to Texas of the American Hockey League on Monday.

