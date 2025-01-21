Projected Lineups for Hurricanes vs Stars – 1/21/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Dallas Stars tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
HURRICANES (28-16-3) at STARS (29-16-1)
8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Hurricanes projected lineup
Seth Jarvis — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic
Eric Robinson — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Andrei Svechnikov — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook
Juha Jaaska — Jack Drury — Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Ty Smith
Injured: Tyson Jost (lower body), William Carrier (lower body)
Status report
The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Tuesday following a 4-3 overtime win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz –Evgenii Dadonov
Jamie Benn — Matt Duchene — Wyatt Johnston
Logan Stankoven — Mavrik Bourque — Matej Blumel
Sam Steel — Oskar Back — Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen — Ilya Lyubushkin
Nils Lundkvist — Esa Lindell
Mathew Dumba — Thomas Harley
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Mathew Dumba
Injured: Mason Marchment (face), Tyler Seguin (hip)
Status report
Hintz will return after missing three games with an upper-body injury. … The Stars assigned forward Justin Hryckowian to Texas of the American Hockey League on Monday.
