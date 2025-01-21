Projected Lineups for the Red Wings vs Flyers – 1/21/25

by

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RED WINGS (21-21-4) at FLYERS (21-20-6)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NBCSP, SN1

Red Wings projected lineup

Marco Kasper — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat — Andrew Copp — Patrick Kane
Jonatan Berggren — J.T. Compher — Vladimir Tarasenko
Michael Rasmussen — Christian Fischer — Elmer Soderblom

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson — Albert Johansson
Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl

Alex Lyon
Cam Talbot

Scratched: William Lagesson, Joe Veleno

Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Tyler Motte (upper body)

Status report

Soderblom was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and will play his first NHL game since Jan. 7, 2023; he’ll replace Veleno, a forward.

More from THW:

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Travis Konecny
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Joel Farabee — Sean Couturier — Matvei Michkov
Olle Lycksell — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Egor Zamula — Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale

Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Scott Laughton, Aleksei Kolosov

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body), Ryan Poehling (upper body)

Status report:

The Flyers held an optional morning skate Tuesday. … Laughton, a forward, is out for personal reasons. … Abols was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Monday and will make his NHL debut. … Poehling was placed on injured reserve Monday after the forward was injured during a 5-3 win at the New York Islanders on Thursday; there is no timetable for his return.

More from THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner