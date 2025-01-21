Projected Lineups for the Red Wings vs Flyers – 1/21/25

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NBCSP, SN1

Red Wings projected lineup

Marco Kasper — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat — Andrew Copp — Patrick Kane

Jonatan Berggren — J.T. Compher — Vladimir Tarasenko

Michael Rasmussen — Christian Fischer — Elmer Soderblom

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson — Albert Johansson

Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl

Alex Lyon

Cam Talbot

Scratched: William Lagesson, Joe Veleno

Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Tyler Motte (upper body)

Status report

Soderblom was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and will play his first NHL game since Jan. 7, 2023; he’ll replace Veleno, a forward.

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink

Joel Farabee — Sean Couturier — Matvei Michkov

Olle Lycksell — Rodrigo Abols — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Egor Zamula — Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Scott Laughton, Aleksei Kolosov

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body), Ryan Poehling (upper body)

Status report:

The Flyers held an optional morning skate Tuesday. … Laughton, a forward, is out for personal reasons. … Abols was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Monday and will make his NHL debut. … Poehling was placed on injured reserve Monday after the forward was injured during a 5-3 win at the New York Islanders on Thursday; there is no timetable for his return.

