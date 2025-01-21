Projected Lineups for the Sharks vs Predators – 1/21/25

The San Jose Sharks take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SHARKS (14-29-6) at PREDATORS (16-22-7)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Fabian Zetterlund — Mikael Granlund — Will Smith

William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Alex Wennberg

Carl Grundstrom — Luke Kunin — Collin Graf

Barclay Goodrow — Nico Strum — Ty Dellandrea

Henry Thrun — Cody Ceci

Timothy Liljegren — Mario Ferraro

Jake Walman — Jan Rutta

Alexandar Georgiev

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Injured: Tyler Toffoli (lower body), Logan Couture (lower body), Vitek Vanecek (upper body), Nikolai Kovalenko (upper body), Klim Kostin (lower body)

More from THW:

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Steven Stamkos — Jonathan Marchessault

Gustav Nyquist — Ryan O’Reilly — Vinnie Hinostroza

Tommy Novak — Fedor Svechkov — Zachary L’Heureux

Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Colton Sissons

Roman Josi — Justin Barron

Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg

Adam Wilsby — Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Spencer Stastney, Kieffer Bellows

Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Luke Evangelista (lower body), Mark Jankowski (upper body)

Status report

Cole Smith will be a game-time decision for the Predators after the forward missed 11 games because of a lower-body injury.

More from THW: