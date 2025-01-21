Projected Lineups for the Sharks vs Predators – 1/21/25

The San Jose Sharks take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SHARKS (14-29-6) at PREDATORS (16-22-7)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Fabian Zetterlund — Mikael Granlund — Will Smith
William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Alex Wennberg
Carl Grundstrom — Luke Kunin — Collin Graf
Barclay Goodrow — Nico Strum — Ty Dellandrea
Henry Thrun — Cody Ceci
Timothy Liljegren — Mario Ferraro
Jake Walman — Jan Rutta
Alexandar Georgiev
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Marc-Edouard Vlasic
Injured: Tyler Toffoli (lower body), Logan Couture (lower body), Vitek Vanecek (upper body), Nikolai Kovalenko (upper body), Klim Kostin (lower body)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Steven Stamkos — Jonathan Marchessault
Gustav Nyquist — Ryan O’Reilly — Vinnie Hinostroza
Tommy Novak — Fedor Svechkov — Zachary L’Heureux
Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Colton Sissons
Roman Josi — Justin Barron
Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg
Adam Wilsby — Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Spencer Stastney, Kieffer Bellows
Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Luke Evangelista (lower body), Mark Jankowski (upper body)
Status report
Cole Smith will be a game-time decision for the Predators after the forward missed 11 games because of a lower-body injury.
