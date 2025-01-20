Projected Lineups for the Sharks vs Bruins – 1/20/25

The San Jose Sharks take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SHARKS (14-28-6) at BRUINS (22-19-6)

1 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, NESN

Sharks projected lineup

Fabian Zetterlund — Mikael Granlund — Will Smith

William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Ty Dellandrea

Carl Grundstrom — Alex Wennberg — Luke Kunin

Barclay Goodrow — Nico Strum — Collin Graf

Jake Walman — Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro — Henry Thrun

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Jan Rutta

Yaroslav Askarov

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Timothy Liljegren

Injured: Tyler Toffoli (lower body), Logan Couture (lower body), Vitek Vanecek (upper body), Nikolai Kovalenko (upper body), Klim Kostin (lower body)

Status report

Toffoli, a forward, is expected to miss his second straight game because of an injury sustained during the morning skate Saturday prior to a 4-1 loss at the New York Islanders.

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Matthew Poitras — Vinni Lettieri

Trent Frederic — Elias Lindholm — Charlie Coyle

Justin Brazeau — John Beecher — Mark Kastelic

Nikita Zadorov — Andrew Peeke

Parker Wotherspoon — Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei — Jordan Oesterle

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Michael Callahan, Oliver Wahlstrom

Injured: Charlie McAvoy (undisclosed), Hampus Lindholm (lower body), Cole Koepke (upper body)

Status report

McAvoy, a defenseman, will miss his third straight game; he was eligible to be activated from injured reserve Saturday. … Zacha did not practice Sunday but is expected to play.

