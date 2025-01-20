Projected Lineups for the Sharks vs Bruins – 1/20/25

The San Jose Sharks take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SHARKS (14-28-6) at BRUINS (22-19-6)
1 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, NESN
Sharks projected lineup
Fabian Zetterlund — Mikael Granlund — Will Smith
William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Ty Dellandrea
Carl Grundstrom — Alex Wennberg — Luke Kunin
Barclay Goodrow — Nico Strum — Collin Graf
Jake Walman — Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro — Henry Thrun
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Jan Rutta
Yaroslav Askarov
Alexandar Georgiev
Scratched: Timothy Liljegren
Injured: Tyler Toffoli (lower body), Logan Couture (lower body), Vitek Vanecek (upper body), Nikolai Kovalenko (upper body), Klim Kostin (lower body)
Status report
Toffoli, a forward, is expected to miss his second straight game because of an injury sustained during the morning skate Saturday prior to a 4-1 loss at the New York Islanders.
More from THW:
- NHL Rebuilds, Retools & Resets: What’s the Difference?
- Projected Lineups for the Sharks vs Islanders – 1/18/25
- Blue Jackets Dispose of Sharks For Sixth-Straight Win
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Matthew Poitras — Vinni Lettieri
Trent Frederic — Elias Lindholm — Charlie Coyle
Justin Brazeau — John Beecher — Mark Kastelic
Nikita Zadorov — Andrew Peeke
Parker Wotherspoon — Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei — Jordan Oesterle
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Michael Callahan, Oliver Wahlstrom
Injured: Charlie McAvoy (undisclosed), Hampus Lindholm (lower body), Cole Koepke (upper body)
Status report
McAvoy, a defenseman, will miss his third straight game; he was eligible to be activated from injured reserve Saturday. … Zacha did not practice Sunday but is expected to play.
More from THW:
- Tommy’s Takes: Bruins Scoring, Poor Defense, and Jeremy Swayman
- Bruins Prospect Ty Gallagher Has Transformed Into Player He Wants to Be Since Transfer
- Bruins Shouldn’t Rush Players Back Off IR