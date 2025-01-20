Projected Lineups for Sabres vs Kraken – 1/20/25

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Seattle Kraken tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SABRES (17-23-5) at KRAKEN (20-24-3)

4 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, MSG-B, TVAS

Sabres projected lineup

Jason Zucker — Jiri Kulich — Tage Thompson

JJ Peterka — Dylan Cozens — Alex Tuch

Zach Benson — Peyton Krebs — Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn — Tyson Kozak — Sam Lafferty

Rasmus Dahlin — Bowen Byram

Mattias Samuelsson — Owen Power

Jacob Bryson — Connor Clifton

Devon Levi

James Reimer

Scratched: Henri Jokiharju, Dennis Gilbert, Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Injured: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (undisclosed), Ryan McLeod (upper body), Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Status report

Kulich is expected to return after missing four games because of a lower-body injury. … McLeod was placed on injured reserve Saturday. The forward was injured after taking a hit in practice Thursday but played in a 5-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday. Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said he expects him back by the end of the week. … Luukkonen, a goalie, is dealing with some nagging issues, Ruff said. He might not play but could be OK to start at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. … Levi was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Saturday and could start.

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko

Andre Burakovsky — Chandler Stephenson — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jared McCann — Shane Wright — Eeli Tolvanen

John Hayden — Mitchell Stephens — Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryker Evans — Brandon Montour

Jamie Oleksiak — Joshua Mahura

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Tye Kartye

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body)

