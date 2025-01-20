3-Goal First Period Lifts Stars to 4-1 Win Over Red Wings

The Dallas Stars (29-16-1) scored three goals in the first 15 minutes and never looked back, defeating the Detroit Red Wings (21-21-4) 4-1 at American Airlines Center on Sunday night. Matěj Blümel scored his second career NHL goal and Jason Robertson had a two-point night, while Jake Oettinger made 33 saves in the win. With the win, the Stars leapfrog the Minnesota Wild, and sit in second place in the Central Division.

Marco Kasper scored Detroit’s lone goal, and Alex Lyon made 21 saves. The Red Wings are now 7-3-0 in their last 10 games, and sit five points out of a playoff spot.

Game Recap

The Stars got the party started early as Blümel scored his first goal of the season at 5:26 of the first period. Colin Blackwell fed Justin Hryckowian a pass in front of the net that resulted in a rebound right onto Blümel’s stick, which he then buried from the low slot.

Robertson scored his 15th of the season on the power play at 13:05 on another rebound, this time at the edge of the crease.

Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)

Mavrik Bourque scored his fifth of the campaign 73 seconds later. Ilya Lyubushkin delivered a perfect pass to Bourque in the left slot, which the rookie backhanded into a wide-open cage, giving the Stars the early 3-0 lead.

The Stars started the second frame with some push and intensity, but about halfway through all momentum swung to the other side of the ice. The Red Wings led the period in shots, 14-7, but couldn’t put the puck past Oettinger.

Detroit carried that momentum in the final 20 minutes, controlling much of the play throughout the period. Kasper ended Oettinger’s shutout bid at 12:01, tipping a Simon Edvinsson shot from the slot and past the Dallas netminder.

Wyatt Johnston put the nail in the coffin at 14:09, roofing a backhander from the top of the crease past Lyon.

The Stars were a perfect 1-1 on the power play for the night, and put an end to their two-game losing streak. The Red Wings were 0-3 on the power play, and scored one goal for the second straight night, the only two games they have scored less than three goals in the last 11 games.

Up Next

The Red Wings will continue their road trip when they take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. The Stars are also back in action on Tuesday when they host the Carolina Hurricanes.