Projected Lineups for the Red Wings vs Stars – 1/19/25

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RED WINGS (21-20-4) at STARS (28-16-1)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, Victory+, SN
Red Wings projected lineup
Marco Kasper — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane — Andrew Copp — Alex DeBrincat
Vladimir Tarasenko — J.T. Compher — Jonatan Berggren
Michael Rasmussen — Joe Veleno — Christian Fischer
Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson — Albert Johansson
Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl
Alex Lyon
Cam Talbot
Scratched: William Lagesson
Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Tyler Motte (upper body)
Status report
The Red Wings did not hold a morning skate after a 5-1 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday; Lyon is expected to start after relieving Talbot for the third period. … Detroit assigned goalie Ville Husso to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Saturday.
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Wyatt Johnston — Evgenii Dadonov
Jamie Benn — Matt Duchene — Logan Stankoven
Sam Steel — Mavrik Bourque — Matej Blumel
Justin Hryckowian — Oskar Back — Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen — Ilya Lyubushkin
Nils Lundkvist — Esa Lindell
Mathew Dumba — Thomas Harley
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Brendan Smith
Injured: Roope Hintz (upper body), Mason Marchment (face), Tyler Seguin (hip)
Status report
The Stars held an optional morning skate after a 6-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. … Hintz, a forward, has missed the past two games and is day to day.
