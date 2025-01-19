Projected Lineups for the Red Wings vs Stars – 1/19/25

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RED WINGS (21-20-4) at STARS (28-16-1)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, Victory+, SN

Red Wings projected lineup

Marco Kasper — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane — Andrew Copp — Alex DeBrincat
Vladimir Tarasenko — J.T. Compher — Jonatan Berggren
Michael Rasmussen — Joe Veleno — Christian Fischer

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson — Albert Johansson
Erik Gustafsson — Justin Holl

Alex Lyon
Cam Talbot

Scratched: William Lagesson

Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Tyler Motte (upper body)

Status report

The Red Wings did not hold a morning skate after a 5-1 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday; Lyon is expected to start after relieving Talbot for the third period. … Detroit assigned goalie Ville Husso to Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Saturday.

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Wyatt Johnston — Evgenii Dadonov
Jamie Benn — Matt Duchene — Logan Stankoven
Sam Steel — Mavrik Bourque — Matej Blumel
Justin Hryckowian — Oskar Back — Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen — Ilya Lyubushkin
Nils Lundkvist — Esa Lindell
Mathew Dumba — Thomas Harley

Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Brendan Smith

Injured: Roope Hintz (upper body), Mason Marchment (face), Tyler Seguin (hip)

Status report

The Stars held an optional morning skate after a 6-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. … Hintz, a forward, has missed the past two games and is day to day.

