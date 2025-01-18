Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Avalanche – 1/18/25

The Dallas Stars take on the Colorado Avalanche this afternoon at Ball Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
STARS (28-15-1) at AVALANCHE (27-18-1)
4 p.m. ET; Victory+, ALT
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Wyatt Johnston –Evgenii Dadonov
Jamie Benn — Matt Duchene — Logan Stankoven
Sam Steel — Mavrik Bourque — Matej Blumel
Justin Hryckowian — Oskar Back — Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen — Ilya Lyubushkin
Nils Lundkvist — Esa Lindell
Mathew Dumba — Thomas Harley
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Brendan Smith
Injured: Roope Hintz (upper body), Mason Marchment (face), Tyler Seguin (hip)
Status report
Hintz is day to day; the center did not play in a 3-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.
Avalanche projected lineup
Ross Colton — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Artturi Lehkonen — Casey Mittelstadt — Jonathan Drouin
Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor
Jere Innala — Juuso Parsinen — Jason Polin
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Keaton Middleton — Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Calvin de Haan
Injured: Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Oliver Kylington (upper body), Miles Wood (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Status report
Malinski could return after being a healthy scratch for a 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. … Nichushkin is close to a return, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said Friday; the forward will miss his ninth straight game.
