Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Avalanche – 1/18/25

The Dallas Stars take on the Colorado Avalanche this afternoon at Ball Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

STARS (28-15-1) at AVALANCHE (27-18-1)

4 p.m. ET; Victory+, ALT

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Wyatt Johnston –Evgenii Dadonov

Jamie Benn — Matt Duchene — Logan Stankoven

Sam Steel — Mavrik Bourque — Matej Blumel

Justin Hryckowian — Oskar Back — Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen — Ilya Lyubushkin

Nils Lundkvist — Esa Lindell

Mathew Dumba — Thomas Harley

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Brendan Smith

Injured: Roope Hintz (upper body), Mason Marchment (face), Tyler Seguin (hip)

Status report

Hintz is day to day; the center did not play in a 3-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

Latest for THW:

Avalanche projected lineup

Ross Colton — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Artturi Lehkonen — Casey Mittelstadt — Jonathan Drouin

Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor

Jere Innala — Juuso Parsinen — Jason Polin

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Keaton Middleton — Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Calvin de Haan

Injured: Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Oliver Kylington (upper body), Miles Wood (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Status report

Malinski could return after being a healthy scratch for a 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. … Nichushkin is close to a return, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said Friday; the forward will miss his ninth straight game.

Latest for THW: