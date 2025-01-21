Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Senators – 1/21/25

The New York Rangers take on the Ottawa Senators tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SENATORS (24-18-4) at RANGERS (22-20-4)
7 p.m. ET; MSG, TSN5, RDS2
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson
Claude Giroux — Tim Stutzle — Adam Gaudette
Nick Cousins — Shane Pinto — Ridly Greig
Matthew Highmore — Zack Ostapchuk — Michael Amadio
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Nikolas Matinpalo
Leevi Merilainen
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Donovan Sebrango
Injured: Linus Ullmark (back), Travis Hamonic (lower body), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), David Perron (upper body), Noah Gregor (lower body), Cole Reinhardt (upper body)
Status report
Jensen did not participate in the Senators’ morning skate on Tuesday but is expected to play. … Perron was on the ice in a regular jersey and splitting time with Amadio in line rushes, an indication the forward is getting close to returning to Ottawa’s lineup for the first time since Nov. 23; he is not expected to play. … Ullmark was on the ice following Ottawa’s morning skate; the goalie is still rehabbing from an injury sustained Dec. 22.
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith
Chris Kreider — Filip Chytil — Arthur Kaliyev
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones, Jimmy Vesey, Jonny Brodzinski
Injured: None
