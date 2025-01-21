Projected Lineups for Rangers vs Senators – 1/21/25

The New York Rangers take on the Ottawa Senators tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SENATORS (24-18-4) at RANGERS (22-20-4)

7 p.m. ET; MSG, TSN5, RDS2

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson

Claude Giroux — Tim Stutzle — Adam Gaudette

Nick Cousins — Shane Pinto — Ridly Greig

Matthew Highmore — Zack Ostapchuk — Michael Amadio

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven — Nikolas Matinpalo

Leevi Merilainen

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango

Injured: Linus Ullmark (back), Travis Hamonic (lower body), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), David Perron (upper body), Noah Gregor (lower body), Cole Reinhardt (upper body)

Status report

Jensen did not participate in the Senators’ morning skate on Tuesday but is expected to play. … Perron was on the ice in a regular jersey and splitting time with Amadio in line rushes, an indication the forward is getting close to returning to Ottawa’s lineup for the first time since Nov. 23; he is not expected to play. … Ullmark was on the ice following Ottawa’s morning skate; the goalie is still rehabbing from an injury sustained Dec. 22.

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith

Chris Kreider — Filip Chytil — Arthur Kaliyev

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Jimmy Vesey, Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: None

