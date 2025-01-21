Projected Lineups for Canadiens vs Lightning – 1/21/25

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
LIGHTNING (25-17-3) at CANADIENS (23-19-4)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, FDSNSUN
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Nick Paul
Zemgus Girgensons — Conor Geekie — Mitchell Chafee
Michael Eyssimont — Luke Glendening — Cam Atkinson
Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh — Maxwell Crozier
Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: None
Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body), Erik Cernak (lower body)
Status report
The Lightning did not hold a morning skate Tuesday following a 5-3 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. … Vasilevskiy is expected to start after Johansson made 23 saves Monday.
Latest for THW:
- Knies Scores Twice as Maple Leafs Hold Off Lightning 5-3
- Projected Lineups for the Lightning vs Maple Leafs – 1/20/25
- Lightning Mid-Season Report Cards: Fourth-Line Forwards
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach — Patrik Laine
Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher
Joel Armia — Jake Evans — Owen Beck
Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson
Kaiden Guhle — Alexandre Carrier
Arber Xhekaj — David Savard
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Jayden Struble, Michael Pezzetta
Injured: Emil Heineman (upper body)
Status report
The Canadiens will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 5-4 overtime win against the New York Rangers on Sunday.
Latest for THW:
- Canadiens Keep Ahead of Rangers in Wild-Card Race with Overtime Win
- 10 Herculean Challenges Canadiens Face in the Way of 2025 Playoffs
- Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Canadiens – 1/19/25