Projected Lineups for Canadiens vs Lightning – 1/21/25

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

LIGHTNING (25-17-3) at CANADIENS (23-19-4)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, FDSNSUN

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Nick Paul

Zemgus Girgensons — Conor Geekie — Mitchell Chafee

Michael Eyssimont — Luke Glendening — Cam Atkinson

Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh — Maxwell Crozier

Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: None

Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body), Erik Cernak (lower body)

Status report

The Lightning did not hold a morning skate Tuesday following a 5-3 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. … Vasilevskiy is expected to start after Johansson made 23 saves Monday.

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach — Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher

Joel Armia — Jake Evans — Owen Beck

Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson

Kaiden Guhle — Alexandre Carrier

Arber Xhekaj — David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Jayden Struble, Michael Pezzetta

Injured: Emil Heineman (upper body)

Status report

The Canadiens will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 5-4 overtime win against the New York Rangers on Sunday.

