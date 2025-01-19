Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Canadiens – 1/19/25

The New York Rangers take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RANGERS (22-20-3) at CANADIENS (22-19-4)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, MSG, NHLN
Rangers projected lineup
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith
Chris Kreider — Filip Chytil — Arthur Kaliyev
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Zac Jones, Jimmy Vesey, Jonny Brodzinski
Injured: None
Status report
Neither team will hold a morning skate. … Quick could start after Shesterkin made 27 saves for his second shutout of the season in a 1-0 shootout win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach — Patrik Laine
Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher
Michael Pezzetta — Jake Evans — Joel Armia
Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson
Kaiden Guhle — Alexandre Carrier
Arber Xhekaj — David Savard
Jakub Dobes
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Jayden Struble
Injured: Emil Heineman (upper body)
Status report
