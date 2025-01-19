Projected Lineups for the Rangers vs Canadiens – 1/19/25

The New York Rangers take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

RANGERS (22-20-3) at CANADIENS (22-19-4)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, MSG, NHLN

Rangers projected lineup

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith

Chris Kreider — Filip Chytil — Arthur Kaliyev

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Zac Jones, Jimmy Vesey, Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: None

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate. … Quick could start after Shesterkin made 27 saves for his second shutout of the season in a 1-0 shootout win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach — Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher

Michael Pezzetta — Jake Evans — Joel Armia

Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson

Kaiden Guhle — Alexandre Carrier

Arber Xhekaj — David Savard

Jakub Dobes

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Jayden Struble

Injured: Emil Heineman (upper body)

Status report

