5 Takeaways From Rangers’ 1-0 Win Over the Blue Jackets

Last night, the New York Rangers bested the Columbus Blue Jackets in a defensive battle that reached a shootout after a scoreless game. The shootout went three rounds, with Vincent Trocheck scoring the only goal. Igor Shesterkin willed the Rangers to a 1-0 win, moving them just three points out of a playoff spot.

In a game defined by strong defensive play, big saves, and multiple shots off the post, neither team found the net for 65 minutes. The Blue Jackets came up empty on two power plays, while the Rangers failed to capitalize on their own. In overtime, the teams traded chances, but the two best opportunities came on separate breakaways for Mika Zibanejad. He was unable to convert either one.

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Artemi Panarin shot first in the shootout and had Blue Jackets netminder Daniil Tarasov beat, but he hit the post. Columbus’s first shooter, Kent Johnson, was denied by Shesterkin. Trocheck then put the Rangers ahead with a low shot to Tarasov’s blocker side. Shesterkin stopped Adam Fantilli, Zibanejad missed on his attempt, and finally, Shesterkin denied Kirill Marchenko to secure a much-needed two points for the Rangers.

Rangers Takeaways