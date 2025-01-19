Projected Lineups for the Senators vs Devils – 1/19/25

The Ottawa Senators take on the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SENATORS (23-18-4) DEVILS (26-16-6)
1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, TSN5, RDS
Senators projected lineup
Claude Giroux — Tim Stutzle — Adam Gaudette
Brady Tkachuk — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson
Nick Cousins — Shane Pinto — Ridly Greig
Matthew Highmore — Zack Ostapchuk — Michael Amadio
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Nikolas Matinpalo
Anton Forsberg
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Donovan Sebrango
Injured: Linus Ullmark (back), Travis Hamonic (lower body), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), David Perron (upper body), Noah Gregor (lower body), Cole Reinhardt (upper body)
Status report
Forsberg is expected to start after Merilainen made 23 saves in a 6-5 shootout win against the Boston Bruins on Saturday.
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Stefan Noesen
Paul Cotter — Dawson Mercer — Brian Halonen
Tomas Tatar — Curtis Lazar — Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Jonathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Justin Dowling
Injured: Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Erik Haula (ankle)
Status report
Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said Saturday there is an illness going around the team, which could result in some game-time decisions. … Markstrom will start after Allen made 15 saves in a 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.
