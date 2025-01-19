Projected Lineups for the Senators vs Devils – 1/19/25

The Ottawa Senators take on the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, TSN5, RDS

Senators projected lineup

Claude Giroux — Tim Stutzle — Adam Gaudette

Brady Tkachuk — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson

Nick Cousins — Shane Pinto — Ridly Greig

Matthew Highmore — Zack Ostapchuk — Michael Amadio

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven — Nikolas Matinpalo

Anton Forsberg

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango

Injured: Linus Ullmark (back), Travis Hamonic (lower body), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), David Perron (upper body), Noah Gregor (lower body), Cole Reinhardt (upper body)

Status report

Forsberg is expected to start after Merilainen made 23 saves in a 6-5 shootout win against the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Stefan Noesen

Paul Cotter — Dawson Mercer — Brian Halonen

Tomas Tatar — Curtis Lazar — Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler — Jonathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Justin Dowling

Injured: Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Erik Haula (ankle)

Status report

Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said Saturday there is an illness going around the team, which could result in some game-time decisions. … Markstrom will start after Allen made 15 saves in a 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

