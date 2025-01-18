Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Senators – 1/18/25

The Boston Bruins take on the Ottawa Senators this afternoon at Canadian Tire Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (22-19-5) at SENATORS (22-18-4)

3 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Vinni Lettieri

Trent Frederic — Matthew Poitras — Charlie Coyle

Justin Brazeau — John Beecher — Mark Kastelic

Nikita Zadorov — Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon — Andrew Peeke

Mason Lohrei — Jordan Oesterle

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Michael Callahan, Oliver Wahlstrom

Injured: Charlie McAvoy (undisclosed), Hampus Lindholm (lower body), Cole Koepke (upper body)

Status report

Kastelic could return after missing a 6-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday because of an upper-body injury. … Koepke will not play after the forward was injured Tuesday. … Hampus Lindholm practiced Friday in a non-contact jersey for the first time since the defenseman was injured Nov. 12.

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson

Claude Giroux — Tim Stutzle — Adam Gaudette

Nick Cousins — Shane Pinto — Ridly Greig

Matthew Highmore — Zack Ostapchuk — Michael Amadio

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven — Nick Jensen

Donovan Sebrango — Nikolas Matinpalo

Leevi Merilainen

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: None

Injured: Linus Ullmark (back), Travis Hamonic (lower body), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), David Perron (upper body), Noah Gregor (lower body), Thomas Chabot (face)

Status report

Chabot is questionable to return; the defenseman took a puck to the face in a 2-0 win at the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

