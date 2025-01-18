Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Senators – 1/18/25

The Boston Bruins take on the Ottawa Senators this afternoon at Canadian Tire Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BRUINS (22-19-5) at SENATORS (22-18-4)
3 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, NESN
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Vinni Lettieri
Trent Frederic — Matthew Poitras — Charlie Coyle
Justin Brazeau — John Beecher — Mark Kastelic
Nikita Zadorov — Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon — Andrew Peeke
Mason Lohrei — Jordan Oesterle
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Michael Callahan, Oliver Wahlstrom
Injured: Charlie McAvoy (undisclosed), Hampus Lindholm (lower body), Cole Koepke (upper body)
Status report
Kastelic could return after missing a 6-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday because of an upper-body injury. … Koepke will not play after the forward was injured Tuesday. … Hampus Lindholm practiced Friday in a non-contact jersey for the first time since the defenseman was injured Nov. 12.
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Josh Norris — Drake Batherson
Claude Giroux — Tim Stutzle — Adam Gaudette
Nick Cousins — Shane Pinto — Ridly Greig
Matthew Highmore — Zack Ostapchuk — Michael Amadio
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Tyler Kleven — Nick Jensen
Donovan Sebrango — Nikolas Matinpalo
Leevi Merilainen
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: None
Injured: Linus Ullmark (back), Travis Hamonic (lower body), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), David Perron (upper body), Noah Gregor (lower body), Thomas Chabot (face)
Status report
Chabot is questionable to return; the defenseman took a puck to the face in a 2-0 win at the New York Islanders on Tuesday.
