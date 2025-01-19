Senators Get Big Road Win, Beat Devils 2-1

On Sunday afternoon, the Ottawa Senators headed to the Prudential Center to take on the New Jersey Devils. The Senators stayed red hot as Anton Forsberg stopped 25 of 26 in a 2-1 victory. The Sens now improve to 24-18-4; the Devils fall to 26-17-6.

Game Recap

After having just 13 shots the day before, the Devils stormed out of the gate. They completely dominated the first period, outshooting the Senators 17-2…but didn’t find the back of the net.

The second period was pretty even and low event, until about midway through when the Senators started gaining back some momentum. Then, Zack Ostapchuk fired one past Jacob Markstrom for his first NHL goal. But a minute and a half later, Tomas Tatar scored his first goal since Nov. 23 (20 games). The Senators made a good push, but Markstrom stood tall, sending both teams into the third knotted at one.

Just 2:50 into the third frame, there was another unlikely Senators goal scorer, as Artem Zub wristed one through for his second of the season.

You just KNOW Zub had to do it to 'em 👊 #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/r4WmZWvKDA — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) January 19, 2025

The Devils couldn’t get anything going the rest of the period. Then they were unable to knot it up with the extra attacker, and that was that.

The Devils will remain home on Wednesday against the Boston Bruins, where they’ll add Jacques Lemaire to their Ring of Honor. The Senators will take the ~13-mile trip to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.