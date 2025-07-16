Oilers In on Silovs, Andersson and Stars, & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, were the Edmonton Oilers serious about acquiring Arturs Silovs before he was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins? Meanwhile, has Rasmus Andersson‘s trade list expanded to include the Dallas Stars? How realistic is an offer sheet for Mason McTavish? Finally, is Matthew Tkachuk dealing with an injury that could force him to miss a chunk of the 2025-26 season?

The Oilers Were in on Arturs Silovs

Frank Seravalli is reporting that the Edmonton Oilers were among the teams who engaged in trade talks with the Vancouver Canucks about Arturs Silovs before he was traded to Pittsburgh. However, there were reportedly internal concerns about whether Silovs would be an upgrade over their current tandem of Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard.

Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer added, “Do I think the Oilers had interest in Silovs? Of course I do.” However, he thinks the Canucks wouldn’t have been keen to trade inside the same division. That might have driven up the price over what the Penguins paid. Instead, Stauffer mentions Michael DiPeitro and Nico Daws as waiver interests.

Could Stars Be on Andersson’s Trade List?

The Dallas Stars’ decision to move Matt Dumba to Pittsburgh may open the door for a much bigger move involving their blue line. Specifically, NHL insider Frank Seravalli wondered about Calgary’s Rasmus Andersson.

According to Seravalli, Andersson would be a perfect fit, and the Flames are eager to do business. Calgary reportedly has interest in Jason Robertson, and while Seravalli questions whether Dallas would consider moving their star forward, he notes Robertson doesn’t have trade protection.

Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While early reports suggested Andersson would only accept a trade to and be willing to sign an extension with the Vegas Golden Knights, Seravalli believes that list may be more flexible. If Dallas is potentially among the teams he’d consider, the beginnings of a potential trade scenario could be forming.

Is an Offer Sheet for Mason McTavish Realistic?

With several top offer sheet candidates already locked up, Anaheim Ducks forward Mason McTavish remains one of the few intriguing names still on the board that could be issued an offer sheet. Is it likely to happen? Maybe not since the Ducks are in a good spot to match. But, as The Athletic’s Shayna Goldman notes, a McTavish is offer sheet-eligible and could be worth the gamble.

Unlike cap-strapped teams like Edmonton last year, Anaheim has the flexibility to match any mid-level offer. That means any team hoping to pry McTavish away would need to go big, likely offering over $7 million annually. It’s a steep price for a player who hasn’t yet cemented himself as a top-six center and maybe the Ducks let him walk over that number.

However, Goldman adds:

“The Ducks don’t need the draft pick compensation associated with the higher tiers. Their pipeline is stocked, and eventually Anaheim needs to turn those picks and young up-and-comers into actual NHLers to turn the corner. That’s why keeping McTavish makes the most sense, especially after moving on from Trevor Zegras.” source – ‘McTavish an offer-sheet candidate, Canes should let Ehlers cook: NHL offseason notebook’ – Shayna Goldman – The Athletic – 07/15/2025

Still, with the salary cap expected to rise, a long-term deal could look like a bargain down the line. Goldman notes, “For some eligible teams, such as the Canadiens, Bruins, Flames and Red Wings, it’s worth throwing a dart this summer.”

How Serious Is Matthew Tkachuk’s Injury?

According to Nick Kypreos, there’s a possibility that Matthew Tkachuk’s injury may need corrective surgery. If accurate, that could keep the Florida Panthers star out of the lineup through the Christmas break.

