3 Teams Linked to Karlsson Trade, Jarry Talk, & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, it feels like Erik Karlsson might be traded out of Pittsburgh, but are the three teams mentioned by a TSN columnist a logical fit? Meanwhile, why does one NHL analyst keep floating different goaltender options for the Edmonton Oilers? Is there anything to any of these suggestions? Finally, what does Bowen Byram‘s new extension in Buffalo do about trade talks with the Sabres and potential trade partners?

Karlsson Trade Talk Resurfaces, Canadian Teams Among Potential Suitors

As Erik Karlsson’s name re-enters the trade rumor mill, a column by TSN’s Travis Yost has identified three Canadian teams — the Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, and Ottawa Senators — as logical destinations for the Penguins defenseman. Toronto and Ottawa have been loosely connected to Karlsson in the past, but Edmonton’s inclusion is intriguing. He was last mentioned at the deadline in 2023 as potentially being on the Oilers’ radar, but since then, the Oilers have signed Evan Bouchard to a huge, $10.5 million extension.

Yost suggested the Oilers could swap out struggling blueliner Darnell Nurse in a blockbuster deal, then also mentioned that Morgan Rielly could go to Pittsburgh in any deal with Toronto. It’s important to note that in both cases, the players have no-trade protection.

Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Nurse carries a $9.25 million cap hit, so this deal only helps Edmonton’s cap situation if the Penguins retain salary on Karlsson’s deal. Karlsson offers more offensive upside — averaging 70 points per 82 games over the past three seasons — but brings defensive shortcomings. Even if Pittsburgh retained 50%, Edmonton would still be absorbing $5 million annually.

If the Leafs move off of Rielly, Karlsson could be a short-term offensive upgrade. With the Leafs’ power play declining and Mitch Marner gone, Karlsson could help fill the offensive void.

Related: An Overlooked and Unpopular Deal Could Save the Oilers Millions

Yost suggested that other logical suitors include Carolina and Florida.

The Sheet’s Jeff Marek is having a blast throwing out names when it comes to the Edmonton Oilers and their goaltending. Despite signs that the Oilers will go into the 2025-26 season with their current tandem and a new goaltending coach, Marek has mentioned Tristan Jarry and Michael DiPietro as possible targets.

Marek suggested that if the Penguins retain half, there’s a shot the Oilers would make that move. Meanwhile, he also said, “If I’m the Edmonton Oilers, the minute I see Michael DiPietro on waivers, I’m putting in a claim.”

Byram Signs with the Sabres

Bowen Byram inked a two-year deal with the Buffalo Sabres on Monday, ending speculation of a trade and any rumors he was looking for a long-term deal in the $9 million range. He signed a two-year contract with an AAV of $6.25 million. It will buy his remaining RFA years and walk him straight into free agency.

When I posted about the possibility of this being a sign-and-trade situation, Rick Dhaliwal (who first broke the news of the signing) responded, “It’s not a sign and trade.” Instead, this seems to be a “show me” deal that will allow Byram to prove he’s an elite defender. If that happens, he’ll either get priority in Buffalo and a big contract, or he’ll eventually be traded to a team that is prepared to make him a No. 1 or No. 2 and pay him accordingly.

Sign up for our FREE Daily NHL News & Rumors Substack newsletter