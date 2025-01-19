Kings’ Youth Blossom Alongside Kopitar and Kempe

If we took the time to list out all the different ways Anze Kopitar has made an impact on the Los Angeles Kings franchise it would probably end up being as long as one of those scrolls you see in fairytale movies. When you think of some of the best captains in the NHL, one of the few people who pop up in our mind is Kopitar.

With over 1,400 games played with the Kings, over 1,200 points accumulated over that span, two Stanley Cups, two Selke Trophies, two Lady Byng Trophies, and one Mark Messier Leadership award, Kopitar isn’t only the face of the Kings but is one of the best to ever do it.

In recent years, aside from Kopitar, the most impactful Kings forward has been Adrian Kempe. A consistent point producer for the Kings putting up 369 points in 591 games. During all three of those dreadful playoff series in the past three years against the Edmonton Oilers, Kempe has been one of, if not the most productive player for the Kings with 19 points in those 18 playoff games. The elite sniper has put this team on his back when it comes to scoring goals, especially in dire moments. He shows up when it matters most.

These two forwards have formed a dynamic duo in Los Angeles and have been building that chemistry, playing together consistently since the 2020-21 season. It wasn’t until Kempe began playing with Kopitar that he really started to become an impactful forward who could be relied upon to put the puck in the net.

The two of them have been the biggest driving forces for the Kings and they only seem to get better even with Kopitar’s age. Kempe has 41 points through 43 games played this season and is on pace to improve his point totals once again, projected to finish with the most amount of points he has had in his career with 80. Kopitar at age 37, has 41 points in 43 games and is on pace to finish with more points than he has had in the past six seasons (80).

Not only did Kopitar elevate Kempe’s game a while back, but the two of them together have been able to welcome in young, inexperienced players on their line and be the ones to help develop them. Confidence, point production, awareness, and impact have all blossomed for two young forwards when playing alongside Kopitar and Kempe.

Byfield Broke Out

First, it was Quinton Byfield. It took a few years for Byfield to transition into a full-time NHLer. He began playing consistently in 2022-23 where he stuck around for 53 games, but it wasn’t until last season that he fully transitioned to the NHL playing 80 games. Throughout those two seasons, most of it was spent alongside Kopitar and Kempe. It was a different look for Byfield, a centerman, who was playing on the wing. There’s less responsibility on the wing, especially when it comes to the game away from the puck, so playing there allowed Byfield to get comfortable and acclimated to playing at the NHL level.

Byfield had 22 points in those 53 games during the 2022-23 season but he really broke out last season putting up 20 goals and 55 points in those 80 games. The points are a result of a player who was surrounded by players who were able to make him better. Once he was comfortable playing where he was, he was able to show off that speed and power and be an impactful piece to that first line.

Byfield’s time spent alongside Kopitar and Kempe got him ready to return to his natural position at center this season. Confidence is the key to any success in the NHL and playing with those two bolstered Byfield’s. Now he has taken control of being the Kings’ second-line center, driving a line with Warren Foegele and most of the time Tanner Jeannot.

It’s no surprise as well that Byfield picked up a few things playing with Kopitar. Points are one thing but Byfield’s defensive game has improved a lot. He has adapted to that two-way role very well and while the point production has dropped off a bit this season, he is quickly morphing into a player who can be elite on both sides of the puck, handle top-line matchups, and become that reliable first-line center in the future.

Turcotte’s Production Took Off

The same sort of thing is happening again this season with Alex Turcotte. The fifth overall pick back in 2019 faced a lot of adversity with injuries early on in his career, hindering his ability to get going in the NHL right away. This is Turcotte’s first season where he made the team right out of training camp and he’s been a pleasant surprise right from the start.

In just 38 games this season, Turcotte has shown he can be impactful in many ways, whether he is driving his own line at center or complementing a line on the wing. He plays a 200-foot game and always seems to be in the right place at the right time, solid defensively, forechecks hard, isn’t afraid to throw his weight around and dig out pucks in the corner, and has shown elite-level talent when it comes to distributing the puck.

It wasn’t until forward Trevor Moore suffered an injury in mid-December that Turcotte was bumped up to the first line to play alongside Kopitar and Kempe. What first turned out to be a player filling a gap because of an injury, quickly turned into a player who was and still is making a significant impact on the line’s success. Turcotte has been a key part of that first line for about a month now and has played his way into having a permanent spot there. Even with Moore back and healthy, Turcotte remains with Kopitar and Kempe.

As mentioned earlier, Turcotte’s game has been solid since the start of the season but it wasn’t until he was given the opportunity to move up to the first line that he took off offensively. It’s a lot easier to produce when you are playing with more skilled players as opposed to driving a fourth line but Turcotte isn’t just finishing plays and potting those easy goals. He’s driving plays, creating chances out of nothing and it’s what has made that first line so dynamic and dangerous.

In 24 games without Kopitar and Kempe, Turcotte had two goals and nine points. In 14 games with Kopitar and Kempe, Turcotte has recorded five goals and 10 points. Playing with those two has opened up Turcotte’s game offensively and he’s running away with the opportunity. The confidence Turcotte has gained on the first line is another thing and we have seen it in the way he shoots the puck, and when he decides to make that fancy pass like he did against the Vancouver Canucks where he fed Kempe with that no-look backhand feed.

The secret to success as a young forward on the Kings seems to be playing with 11 and 9, but that’s typically what happens when you are surrounded by the best.

You’re only really the best if you can uplift the players around you and that’s twice now when young players have been able to bloom, develop, and find new areas to their game playing with Kopitar and Kempe. The two top forwards on this Kings team are not only a driving force themselves but are actively developing the youth and the future of this franchise at the same time.