Flames Should Claim Derek Ryan Off Waivers From Oilers

The Calgary Flames, while looking for a top-six centreman that they can keep around for the long term, are also said to be looking for a depth centre to finish out the 2024-25 season. They are weak down the middle of the ice, and it’s an area that general manager (GM) Craig Conroy would like to help improve, even if just slightly, ahead of the playoffs.

“The one thing that someone did tell me is that if [the Flames] stay in the race and they still need a right-shot centre, which they need, maybe they look at a rental that won’t cost them a lot, if they can’t get a long-term answer,” Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said on the latest episode of the 32 Thoughts Podcast.

Flames Could Get Centre for Free

Many Flames fans are hesitant when it comes to trading for a rental centreman this season. While being in the playoff race is fun, few see this team as a true Stanley Cup contender right now. Moving picks or prospects for a player that will be on the roster for just a few months doesn’t seem to make a ton of sense. That said, they may be able to grab a helpful piece for free.

On Sunday afternoon, the Edmonton Oilers announced that they were placing Derek Ryan on waivers. The 38-year-old has been used sparingly in Edmonton this season, suiting up for just 33 of their 46 games. When he has dressed, he’s averaged just 9:25 in ice time.

In the prime of his career, Ryan was a versatile piece that could chip in offensively. He’s hit the double-digit marker for goals in six of his eight NHL seasons to date. Two of those double-digit goal seasons came with the Flames from 2018 to 2020.

Derek Ryan, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Ryan is no longer that player. He managed just five goals and 12 points last season, and has just one goal and five points through his 33 games in 2024-25. Granted, he isn’t given much of any offensive opportunity on a team that possesses as many weapons as the Oilers do, but his best days are behind him. Ryan does still have value, however.

Ryan sees minimal time on the Oilers penalty kill, one that, while not great this season, has been better than the Flames. The Flames PK sits at just 71.3 percent on the season, ranking 29th amongst all NHL teams. A big part of that is due to the fact that they cannot seem to win faceoffs.

Of their regular centremen this season, Mikael Backlund has the highest faceoff percentage at just 47.7 percent. Meanwhile, Kevin Rooney, who puts forth similar offensive results as Ryan, has won only 46.9 percent of his draws. For a player who has just three goals and four points through 37 games, that number isn’t cutting it.

Also working against Rooney is that he is the fourth-line centre on a team that only has left-shots playing down the middle. The Flames would love to add a right-shot centre to the group, and Ryan fits the bill in that department. He’s also been far more successful in the faceoff dot, winning an impressive 60.3 percent on the season. In 2023-24, he won 55.8 percent of the draws he took.

Ryan is no stranger to killing penalties throughout his NHL career. Used primarily as a bottom-six forward, it’s been a big part of his game, and has played a major role in him carving out a 603-game NHL career to date. His faceoff ability alone would be a huge asset to the Flames, and the fact that he can also kill penalties makes him a considerable upgrade in a fourth-line role over Rooney.

Flames Could Use the Depth

Every NHL team is always looking to improve their depth at each and every position. For the most part, the Flames are pretty set in that regard. They have several wingers and defencemen in the waiting with the Calgary Wranglers who appear to be capable of stepping up and filling in for the Flames if need be. The one position they are lacking is down the middle, and claiming Ryan would help address that issue for the remainder of the season.