Montreal Victoire Defeat the Ottawa Charge 2-1 in Quebec City

The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) continued their takeover tour on Jan. 19. The Ottawa Charge took on the Montreal Victoire in Quebec City. 18,000 people came out to see the two go head-to-head. It was ultimately the Victoire who defeated the Charge 2-1.

Game Recap

All was quiet until 10:57. Ann-Renee Desbiens took the first penalty of the game for interference. Lina Ljungblom sat for the two minutes since the Victoire could not be down their goalie. Ottawa was unable to take advantage of their extra player on the ice. The Charge took eight shots on net while the Victoire took seven. Despite their chances, the period came to a close with no goals on the scoreboard.

Montreal Victoire celebrate a goal (Photo by Arianne Bergeron/PWHL)

Three minutes into the second, the Charge took their first penalty. Alexa Vasko took a penalty for slashing. The Victoire did not get any benefit from this extra woman advantage. They had another chance towards the end of the period. Danielle Serdachny of the Charge was sent to the box on a holding call. This time, the Victoire were able to make something happen. Erin Ambrose and Kati Tabin were passing the puck back and forth, trying to find an opening. Ambrose passed to Tabin, where she took a shot from the faceoff dot. Emerance Maschmeyer saved Tabin’s shot. However, Catherine Dubois was right in front of the net. She was able to recover the rebound that was saved off the pad and tip it in for the first goal of the game. The last 31 seconds played out and the Victoire were up by one.

Six and a half minutes into the third, Maureen Murphy had to sit for hooking. The Charge didn’t score when they had an extra player on the ice. They did score a minute after the Victoire went back to full strength though. Stephanie Markowski had possession of the puck by the blue line. She passed to Zoe Boyd, who was across from her. She took a slap shot, which bounced off of Shiann Darkangelo’s stick and into the back of the net. Despite the goal being under review, Darkangelo’s goal was determined good. The game was tied 1-1. Markowski had to take a seat for interference at the 13-minute mark, and the Victoire got to work. Abby Boreen had a handle of the puck next to the goal. She surveyed her surroundings and passed to Ambrose. She passed to an open Tabin. With a forceful slap shot, she sent the puck into the back of Maschmeyer’s net. Tabin’s goal secured the victory for Montreal, a mere 35 seconds after they went on the power play.

Next Games

The Charge will travel to Minnesota, where they will face the Frost on Jan. 21. The Victoire get a long break, with their next game not until Jan. 29. They will once again host the Charge back in their home arena, Place Bell.