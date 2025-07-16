Devils’ Gamble on Sigge Holmgren Was One Worth Taking

When Swedish offensive defenseman Sigge Holmgren heard his name called by the New Jersey Devils in the sixth round of the 2025 NHL Draft, even he was surprised. “I didn’t see that coming,” Holmgren told The Hockey Writers. “But I’m very excited and proud, and super happy.”

Nearly all major outlets had the 18-year-old entirely unranked. A Google search after the pick led to almost zero info about him, his origins, or his playstyle. So, what made the Devils feel that they needed to grab him at #178 before one of the remaining 46 picks got the chance?

Sigge Holmgren at New Jersey Devils’ Development Camp. (Photo: Daniel Amoia / The Hockey Writers)

Holmgren a *Very* Hidden Gem?

According to Hockeysverige in Sweden, he dislocated his shoulder and had surgery prior to the Hlinka Gretzky Cup last summer. In a matter of seconds, what would have been a dream opportunity for Holmgren to prove himself as a legitimate NHL prospect turned into a nightmare. He missed the entire 2024-25 season.

The last time he played hockey, in 2023-24, he was developing with Brynäs IF, one of the premier hockey clubs in Sweden. He spent time rising through their ranks since he was 14, climbing from U16, to U18, to U20 play.

In that 2023-24 season, he led all 2025-eligible defensemen in the Swedish U18 league with 16 points in 18 games, including six goals which tied the league-lead. But regardless, the injury was too detrimental to his draft stock. Not only did he miss a full season, but also the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the U18 Worlds, which are two of the most-scouted events for players of that age.

When searching his name on YouTube, the first thing that comes up is a channel with three subscribers that posted clips of the video game ‘Fortnite’ during the Covid Pandemic. It’s unclear if the channel belonged to the Devils prospect, who would have been 14 at the time of the videos. But you get the point: Holmgren wasn’t exactly on many scouting radars.

On TikTok, there’s a highlight video from Brynäs IF’s U16 team in 2022 that shows Holmgren utilizing a nice wrist shot to put them ahead 2-1. That seems to be the extent of what can be found on the world wide web.

But in a Draft that was considered so weak that a chunk of first rounders may not ever make the NHL, this is a gamble that is certainly worth taking. In his last healthy season, he had more points than seven other league-mates who ended up drafted before him, including two second-round picks in Theodor Hallquisth (Minnesota Wild) and Liam Pettersson (Boston Bruins).

Promising Signs

From the eye test at Development Camp, he did not look out of place whatsoever, even despite the long absence. He showcased some shifty offensive ability and an above-average shot, capping it all off with a clutch eighth-round shootout-tying goal in the scrimmage, extending the shootout and helping his team get the eventual win.

If the Devils hit on this pick, it wouldn’t be the first time they did so on a player with a similar development path. Jesper Bratt, similarly drafted in the sixth round, was also around a point-per-game when he played in the Swedish U18 league prior to getting drafted, before breaking out a few years later.

“I would say I’m a puck-moving defenseman,” Holmgren told THW. “I like to be on the rush, but I also want to play minutes in the D-zone when we have to close the game out or something, but my (main) strength is offense.”

If he remains with Brynäs in 2025-26, he’ll be in the same program as Devils’ 2025 4th-round pick and close friend Gustav Hillström. “We’re very good friends,” said Holmgren. “He’s an amazing guy, so it’s very good to have him here.”

Hillström echoed the same sentiment, telling THW, “Sigge’s a really good guy. He’s actually someone I hang out with back in Sweden.”

Holmgren confirmed to Hockeysverige that his shoulder feels better now. After going 15+ months without playing in an organized hockey game, the path back to relevancy certainly won’t be easy. But if you’re a Devils fan, remember the name and don’t be surprised if he breaks out in the future.