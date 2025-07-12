Getting to Know Devils’ Mikhail Yegorov

The New Jersey Devils have a very promising netminder rising through their system in the Russian Mikhail Yegorov. Take it from general manager Tom Fitzgerald himself, who recently said his name constantly came up at the trade deadline. But at this point, it’s hard to imagine any realistic packages that are worth giving up such a promising young talent.

Related: Devils’ Russian Goalie Prospect Could Be Their Future in the Crease

Yegorov (AKA ‘Big Mike’) took the college hockey world by storm as the Boston University (BU) freshman went 11-6-1 with a whopping .927 save percentage (SV%), coming just one win shy of a National Championship. The Hockey Writers sat down with the always-bubbly Yegorov to chat following Development Camp.

Mikhail Yegorov with another leap into the @BUDogPound after earning his first collegiate shutout with a 30 save outing against Providence!#njdevils pic.twitter.com/6PcnRJseM7 — Runnin With The Devils (@RunninWithNJD) February 16, 2025

Getting to Know Yegorov

THW: When did you learn English?

Yegorov: “I was learning it in school. In Russia, we have 11 grades, and I learned it through all 11. And yeah, obviously as I moved to America, I got more experience by talking a lot more. I still had to work on it when I got here, and I think that I still have an accent, so yeah there’s still some work to be done.”

(Editor’s Note: Yegorov took four classes when he arrived at BU…’Calculus’, ‘Intro to Microeconomics’, ‘Intelligence & Homeland Security’ and ‘Intro to Hospitality’. Earlier at Development Camp, he said people in his Homeland Security class would jokingly call him a “Russian Spy”. He also mentioned to that Calculus came easy to him, and he received an ‘A’. I can’t relate.)

THW: Who was your favorite goalie growing up?

Yegorov: “I wish I could say Martin Brodeur (*chuckles*) but yeah, I was following more Russian goalies. (Evgeni) Nabokov and Sergei Bobrovsky (I followed) all the time. Bobrovsky was super great, I mean, he’s still playing. It’s crazy. So, I would say him (…) I haven’t really been able to meet any big stars like that, I did meet (Pyotr) Kochetkov but he’s young. I wish I could meet or even play against Bobrovsky, so hopefully (one day).”

THW: Is there any goaltender you model your game after?

Yegorov: “Not really. I know I have a big similarity with (Andrei) Vasilevskiy, but I don’t try to model my game after them. I’m trying to find things that work for me. I’m (always) watching clips and picking something from every goalie, which is very helpful.”

THW: What have you learned about Devils fans in this short time?

Yegorov: *Big smile* “I mean, yeah, they’re great! They were waiting next to the rink, saying hi, they even made bracelets. It was just cool seeing those small things. Even having full stands here for the (scrimmage) today, it was just great to have that many fans around us.”

(Editor’s Note: Yegorov later mentioned that he got a bracelet from a fan that said “Dev Camp” with white and black on it. He thought it was very cool and still has it as a momento.)

THW: What would you do if you weren’t a hockey player?

Yegorov: “Ooh, it’s a very good question. That’s a tough one. There are so many different good fields, I don’t know, I think I would be a science guy somewhere, or maybe even I.T. you know? (*laughs*) Either science or I.T., maybe a designer!? I like that stuff.”

Bonus Insight

Matt Beck was Yegorov’s first goalie coach in North America, with the Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League (USHL). In February, Beck said to THW, “I think Mike has all the attributes of an elite goalie. He is always at the rink working to get better and knows himself very well. He’s got an incredibly high IQ, on and off the ice. That’s contributed to his ability to adapt and learn so quickly.”

Now, it was Yegorov’s turn to praise Beck’s role in his journey. “He’s great,” said Yegorov. “We still talk to each other, even knowing that I moved to BU, he was very supportive of me. He was working with me so much when I got (to North America), my first year in Omaha was tough, and he supported me all the way. He’s a big part of why I’m here.”

Yegorov will return to BU next season, where he’ll attempt to climb towards a National Championship. That BU Terriers squad will continue to be led by former Devil Jay Pandolfo.