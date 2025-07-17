Former Ranger Louis Domingue Signs in the KHL

Former New York Rangers goalie Louis Domingue inked a one-year in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) with Sibir Novosibirsk, the team announced. The 33-year-old native of Quebec spent most of the 2024-25 season with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL), posting an .896 save percentage with a 3.32 goals-against-average across 28 regular-season games, serving as a backup to Dylan Garand. He also played a game with the Rangers, helping the team defeat the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 5, stopping 25 shots in a 6-2 home win.

In his career, Domingue played 151 games in the NHL, with the Arizona Coyotes, Tampa Bay Lightning, New Jersey Devils, Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Pittsburgh Penguins, and, most recently, the Rangers. He also has 232 career AHL appearances. In 2015-16, while playing for the Coyotes, he was awarded Rookie of the Month honors in January. With the Lightning, he established a new franchise record, winning 11 straight games in the 2018-19 campaign, a record later beaten by Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Louis Domingue, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The veteran goalie is, for now, Sibir’s third international player out of a possible five-man import squad, joining the former Stanley Cup champion with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Scott Wilson, who will be entering his fourth year in the KHL, and American defenseman David Farrance, who spent last season in Finland. The 2025-26 KHL season kicks off on Sep. 5, with Domingue’s Sibir having its opener two days later in a home game against Amur Khabarovsk.