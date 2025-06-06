NHL Trade Bait List for 2025 Offseason

The UFA class may be weak this offseason, especially after the recent signings of Brock Nelson, Kyle Palmieri, and Yanni Gourde. But that could make for a more robust trade market since the salary cap is rising to $95.5 million, and plenty of teams are looking to improve their rosters. Aggregating from sources like Daily Faceoff, Sportsnet, and The Athletic (From ‘NHL offseason trade board: An early look at the summer’s top targets, from Kreider to Rossi to Ehlers’ – The Athletic, 5/30/2025), let’s look at some players who could get traded in the coming weeks.

There’s Talent Available Via Trade

The most buzz with potential trade candidates seems to be around JJ Peterka and Marco Rossi. There are reports of unrest in Buffalo, with players unhappy with the lack of progress coming from the Sabres, and Peterka could be one of those players unhappy with his situation. He finished this past season with 27 goals and 68 points and would upgrade just about any team’s top six.

Related: Top 30 2025 NHL Unrestricted Free Agents

Peterka is not the only Sabre who could be on the move, too. Bowen Byram’s name has popped up on trade boards, and more names could emerge in the next few weeks as rumors ramp up and the Sabres look to make changes to their roster to end their 14-year playoff drought.

As for Rossi, he doesn’t appear unhappy with his situation, at least publicly. But the Minnesota Wild don’t seem to be in a rush to pay him the seven-year, $49 million contract he’s looking for. He’s coming off a 24-goal, 60-point season and should generate plenty of interest since many teams are looking to add second-line centers.

Marco Rossi, Minnesota Wild (Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images)

Quite a few defensemen could be available for trade, with Erik Karlsson leading the pack talent-wise. The Pittsburgh Penguins are in rebuild/retool mode and could look to move his $10 million cap hit to give themselves more financial flexibility and draft capital. While Karlsson does have a pricey cap hit, his total salary drops to $9 million next season and $7.5 million in 2026-27. That might make him more attractive to suitors.

There has been plenty of buzz around Jason Robertson and his potential availability since the Dallas Stars have only $4.5 million in cap space. He hasn’t popped up on any trade boards yet, and I’d be surprised if that’s the path the Stars take to free up cap space. For now, he stays off our board, but he could make an appearance in a later version.

The same is true of Martin Necas, who popped up on Nick Kypreos’ trade board for Sportsnet. Kypreos reported that Necas is unhappy with his situation in Colorado and that he could look to explore other options. He has one year left on his contract at a cap hit of $6.5 million before becoming a UFA, so there’s some team control. I’d take it with a grain of salt, but he’s another name we could add to our list if the smoke appears true.

For now, we’ll begin our trade bait list with 15 players. More will surely be added in the coming days and weeks as we get closer to the NHL draft and free agency.

Player Position Team Goals Points Cap Hit Contract Status 1. Marco Rossi C MIN 24 60 – RFA 2025 2. JJ Peterka LW/RW BUF 27 68 – RFA 2025 3. Chris Kreider LW/RW NYR 22 30 $6.5 million UFA 2027 4. Bowen Byram D BUF 7 38 – RFA 2025 5. K’Andre Miller D NYR 7 27 – RFA 2025 6. Rasmus Andersson D CGY 11 31 $4.55 million UFA 2026 7. Jonathan Marchessault RW NSH 21 57 $5.5 million UFA 2029 8. Erik Karlsson D PIT 11 53 $10 million UFA 2027 9. John Gibson G ANA .912 SV% 2.77 GAA $6.4 million UFA 2027 10. Connor Murphy D CHI 2 19 $4.4 million UFA 2026 11. Elvis Merzlikins G CBJ .892 SV% 3.18 GAA $5.4 million UFA 2027 12. Morgan Geekie LW/C BOS 33 57 – RFA 2025 13. Jamie Oleksiak D SEA 4 17 $4.6 million UFA 2026 14. Mason Marchment LW/RW DAL 22 47 $4.5 million UFA 2026 15. Jean-Gabriel Pageau C NYI 14 42 $5 million UFA 2026

Get 25% off ANY purchase at NHLShop.com with code NHLDEAL. Offer is only good today & tomorrow so don’t miss out!