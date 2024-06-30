Utah Hockey Club Sign Sean Durzi to 4-Year Contract

The Utah Hockey Club has signed defenseman Sean Durzi to a four-year contract worth $6 million annually. Originally acquired for a second-round pick by the Los Angeles Kings, Durzi scored nine goals and 41 points in 76 games last season, both career-highs. He was a restricted-free agent.

Sean Durzi has inked a four-year deal with @utahhockeyclub.

After trading for Mikhael Sergachev and John Marino at the 2024 NHL Draft, Utah appears to be taking this offseason very seriously. Durzi is a mobile, two-way defenseman with impressive vision and playmaking. At just 25 years old, his best days are ahead, and Utah has locked him in for the next four seasons.

This contract is market value for Durzi. Durzi may not play close to 23 minutes per game like he did last season, but he is likely to play north of 20 minutes per game while seeing time on the powerplay and penalty kill. With an improved defense partner, he is likely to set new career highs in goals and points.

Last season, Durzi’s most popular defense partner was JJ Moser, and he was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning for Sergachev. While Marino could fill the role, it is likely Utah will bring in another right-handed defenseman, either through trade or free agency.