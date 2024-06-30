Maple Leafs Sign Timothy Liljegren to 2-Year Contract Extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs have extended Timothy Liljegren to a two year contract worth $3 million annually. The right handed defenseman had three goals, 23 points in 55 games last season. He was a restricted free agent.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenseman Timothy Liljegren to a two-year contract extension worth $3 million per season.#LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/5OaTQZEMn3 — The Hockey Writers (@TheHockeyWriter) June 30, 2024

Liljegren, 25, was a 2017 first round pick by the Leafs. He has been an NHL regular for the past three seasons, accumulating 14 goals, 51 points in 196 regular season games. He has played in 13 playoff games, totaling just one assist.

This move shows the Leafs are less likely to go after a top defenseman in free agency like Brandon Montour, Matt Roy, or Brett Pesce. While still possible, Toronto will now role with Liljegren as a top four defenseman, hoping he can continue his development.