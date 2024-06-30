How J.J. Moser Impacts the Lightning Blue Line

General manager Julien BriseBois was active with deals on Day 2 of the NHL Draft. His most notable acquisition was 24-year-old defender J.J. Moser, who was part of the return package for Mikhail Sergachev. The Swiss native displayed pronounced upside through his first three seasons in the NHL and will be vital to the Tampa Bay Lightning’s top-four defense next season.

About J.J. Moser

The left-handed defenseman was a fan favorite in Arizona. Despite being drafted as an overager in the second round of the 2021 Entry Draft, Moser quickly developed into a top-pairing defender in just his third NHL season. The blueliner developed his game at a young age due to his experience overseas. He played with EHC Biel-Bienne of the National League, scoring 11 goals and 36 assists for 47 points in 133 games.

Moser is best known for his speed, gap control, and stick work. Coyotes’ head coach André Tourigny trusted the young defender against top competition this season as he led all Arizona defensemen in time on ice with 1,323 minutes in all situations. Paired with Sean Durzi, Moser’s steady defensive presence helped the former Los Angeles Kings’ blueliner reach a career-high 41 points in 76 games.

JJ Moser, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While Moser is not known for his offensive prowess, he’s posted solid numbers in his early career. His best season came in 2022-23, where he notched a career-high seven goals and 24 assists for 31 points. With some more talent around him in Tampa Bay, Moser has the potential to reach the 40-point plateau under head coach Jon Cooper. The Lightning bench boss is fantastic at maximizing his young talent to their peak potential.

Moser has multiple hidden tools in his game that will considerably aid the Lightning blue line next season. The Swiss native already has experience in a challenging role. He placed second on the Coyotes in defensive zone start percentage this season at 13.18%.

Although he faced the NHL’s best forwards, Moser posted steady defensive results and proved he could play 20 minutes a night.

Looking at his microstat player card created by Corey Sznajder from AllThreeZones, he defends the rush at an elite level. He faced a high volume of carry-ins due to taxing competition. However, he placed in the 94th percentile of denial percentage amongst defensemen this season. With his ability to defend the rush, he is a potential candidate for the top pairing alongside Victor Hedman in Tampa Bay.

One element of his game that remains uncovered is his activation on the rush. Circling back to Sznajder’s workbook, Moser was effective in part of the Coyotes’ controlled zone entries. He ranked in the 94th percentile of controlled zone entry percentage. The 24-year-old can be sneaky as a late-man off the rush, an area where Tampa Bay must improve next season. Nikita Kucherov prefers to slow the game down with the puck, while Brayden Point plays at a fast pace. These superstars will thread a trailing Moser with a crisp pass on a zone entry.

Where Moser Fits in the Lineup

With Sergachev out of the frame, the Lightning defense core looks different heading into next season. Furthermore, the club added veteran Ryan McDonagh into the mix in a trade with the Nashville Predators. McDonagh will likely unite with his old defense partner, Erik Cernak, to form one of the best shutdown pairings in the league.

As for Moser, there are two potential roles on the blue line in Tampa Bay. One option is a first pairing role, which he already has experience with from his time in Arizona. While the 24-year-old would have to play on his opposite side, he provides a vital safety net to an aging Hedman. While his offensive abilities remain late in his career, Hedman is not the 200-foot blueliner he once was. Moser’s ability to defend the rush will allow Hedman to maximize his offensive skill set.

Another idea is to shelter Moser in a third pairing role on the left side. However, this is not ideal for developing the young defender. He can already handle top-four minutes, and this role is a step back. Moreover, Moser will be on the ice with much higher-quality teammates in Tampa Bay next season. With that said, a shutdown guy alongside Hedman on the top pair is an opportunity Moser deserves and can fulfill.

Moser Still Needs a Contract Extension

Before he plays a game with the Lightning, Moser needs a new contract for the 2024-25 season. The Swiss defender is a restricted free agent. Additionally, the Lightning have $16.5 million in cap space to sign Moser, Jake Guentzel, and Steven Stamkos. Plus, fill out the remaining roster spots. AFP analytics provides free contract projections using historical context and similar deals to predict the cap hit and term of players who need new contracts every summer. Kyle Stitch and James Stitch project Moser to earn a six-year deal at an average annual value of roughly $4.4 million per season.

Similar deals in previous years include ones awarded to Marcus Pettersson and Connor Murphy. Like Moser, these two defensemen play a shutdown role against quality competition and provide some offensive upside. At that cap hit, the Lightning would have roughly $12 million to sign Guentzel, Stamkos, and the finishing pieces of the roster. No matter the cost, Moser will be an essential element of the blue line in Tampa Bay next season.