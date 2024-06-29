Kraken Draft Berkly Catton 8th Overall

With the eighth pick of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, the Seattle Kraken have selected Berkly Catton from the Spokane Chiefs of the Western Hockey League (WHL)

About Berkly Catton

Though especially undersized for a center at 5-foot-11 and 163 pounds, Berkly Catton has all of the upside to make up for it. He is one of the most cerebral players in the 2024 class, which is an exciting factor in his game. He’s an all-around force, and coupling that with a dangerously high IQ makes for a sensational prospect.

Among draft-year WHL players, Catton had the best scoring mark by an 11-point margin. Scoring 54 goals and 62 assists for 116 points in 68 games, he had the fourth-best point total in the league. With elite intangibles and production alike, there’s a lot to like about the 18-year-old forward. There seems to be a first-line NHL upside in his game as he demands central focus from his opponents.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“Catton excels in all facets of the game, with no glaring weaknesses whatsoever besides his lack of size. He is excellent on his edges which more than makes up for his average top speed, allowing him to blow by opponents with clever routes and pure agility. Catton is so slippery in fact that he draws a ton of penalties at the junior level, which he can often capitalize on as the motor that runs his team’s top power play unit.

“He’s a great passer and his strong foundation of puck skill allows him to release passes from spots that most prospects can’t even imagine while still being in control. He makes a ton of tough plays look routine in traffic where defenders have to be ready for him to either deke through them or catch their attention for long enough to pass to an open teammate.

“He’s been excellent as a center despite his size so far, winning a ton of faceoffs and checking really consistently as a top-line pivot for the past two seasons. Catton works hard defensively and wins a ton of puck battles through timing and consistency rather than pure size or strength so I think he’s got a real chance to be a center in the NHL when all is said and done.

How This Affects the Kraken’s Plans

Catton gives the Kraken another elite offensive player on top of Shane Wright and Matty Beniers. Perhaps he might switch to the wing, seeing as the two centers just mentioned appear to be a dynamic duo down the middle. Whatever happens, Seattle is getting an incredible player. The Kraken now have an extra element of creativity in their roster. With Catton’s intelligence, he perfectly fits into what Seattle is trying to do. They have a ton of smart players throughout their roster, and now they’re getting some skill. With his mind, he could be a steal with the eighth overall selection.